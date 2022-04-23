'Heropanti 2': Watch Tiger Shroff's Babloo Take On His Enemies Gallantly In Film's Trailer

With just days left for the release of Heropanti 2, makers are leaving no stone unturned in piquing fans' curiosity with the film's teasers and trailers. After introducing Tiger Shroff's Babloo in the actioner's first trailer, makers have dropped yet another glimpse into the protagonist's world as he takes on his opponents fearlessly.

The second trailer opens up with Tiger's powerful entry, as he says, "Asli heropanti logo se jeetne main Nahi, logo ko jeetne main hain." The trailer then goes on to establish Babloo's intimidating avatar, following which Nawazuddin Siddiqui appears as the dreaded mastermind, Laila. What follows are high-octane action sequences, as well as a few emotional moments as Tiger tries to take on Nawazuddin. Tara Sutaria's Inaaya also impresses netizens with her act.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, April 23, Tiger dropped the two-and-a-half-minute-long clip and wrote, "Asli Heropanti logo ko jeetne mein hai, aagaya hai Babloo aap logo ka dil jeetne."

The makers also provided a brief synopsis of the film alongside the trailer. They wrote, "Babloo is a computer genius and Inaaya is a self-made billionaire. The two fall in love but due to unforeseen circumstances they suddenly part ways. When they are reunited, action, drama and edge of the seat thrills follow as the world wants Babloo dead." Take a look.

The track comes a day after the film's track Whistle Baja 2.0 was released, where Tiger reunited with his Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon and the duo set the dance floor ablaze with their thrilling moves. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film also stars Zakir Hussain and Amrita Singh in pivotal roles. It is slated to hit theatres on April 29, 2022, clashing with Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @TIGERJACKIESHROFF)