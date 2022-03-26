'Heropanti 2': Witness Tara Sutaria & Tiger Shroff's Dazzling Chemistry In 'DaFa Kar' Song

Fans are beaming with excitement to witness Tara Sutaria and Tiger Shroff's actioner Heropanti 2, which is all set to hit theatres next month. The film has already created massive buzz on social media with its action-packed trailer and posters, with makers now dropping the peppy track DaFa Kar. The song showcases Tara and Tiger flaunting their moves and putting their sizzling chemistry on display.

From the magnanimous sets to the stunning picturisation, DaFa Kar makes for the perfect visual treat. The track has been composed, arranged, and produced by music maestro A R Rahman, who has also crooned it alongside Hiral Viradia.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, March 26, the Baaghi actor dropped a teaser of the song and wrote, "Let yourself loose and groove to your dil ki beats with the song #DaFaKar! Song out now." Tara also teased the track and mentioned, "Babloo and Inaaya claiming the throne for the sexiest song of the year with #DaFaKar, song out Now!". Take a look.

The track comes days after makers dropped the film's trailer, which showcased an intense face-off between Tiger and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the antagonist. Tiger will be flaunting his acrobatic skills and stunts in full force, while Nawazuddin will be seen as the face behind the cybercrime world. Tara appears as Inaaya.

The film, which comes as the sequel to the 2014 film Heropanti, has been directed by Ahmed Khan. The film has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, while AR Rahman is on board for the film's music composition. The film marks another collaboration between Ahmed and Tiger, who've worked together in Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3. Heropanti 2 will be clashing with Ajay Devgn's thriller Runway 34 with its April 29 release.

Image: INSTAGRAM/@TIGERJACKIESHROFF