'Hichk'i, 'Paa', 'Ghajini' & Other Bollywood Films That Highlighted Rare Diseases

Lately, Bollywood has developed and acquired some extraordinary stories in front of the viewers. Bollywood is moreover opting for socially concerned topics nowadays as we see many movies on social issues. It is good to see movies these days as they are loaded with good content and messages about important issues. A few films manage subjects identified with physical and psychological wellness.

So, here is a list of Bollywood Movies that have demonstrated some lesser-known disease in its own particular manner. These are some of the rare diseases that aren't known to numerous on account of their irregularity. In a large portion of the ways, these films teach the watchers about the ailment and demonstrate the correct method to manage it.

Bollywood movies that highlighted rare illness

Hichki

Rani Mukerji played the role of a school teacher of 10th class students in Hichki. In the movie, Rani Mukerji suffered from Tourette's Syndrome. The syndrome leads to repetitive movements or unwanted sounds (tics) that can't be easily controlled. The film was directed by Siddharth P Malhotra.

Hichki was an internationally acclaimed hit and also praised by one and all for Rani's performance. The movie, Hichki is about the challenges she faces and overcomes in spite of her disease.

Ghajini

Ghajini starring Aamir Khan was an action-thriller film which depicted the life of a business tycoon. Amir's character suffered from retrograde amnesia in the film. The condition is characterised loss of memories, such as information, facts, and experiences. Aamir Khan played this role in the film Ghajini very amazingly of a man who could remember things only for 15 minutes.

Paa

The movie Paa is exceptional in its way as Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan played a prominent role in the movie. In the film Paa, Abhishek Bachchan essayed the role of the father of his real-life father Amitabh Bachchan. The movie Paa, shows Sr. Bachchan suffering from a rare disease called Progeria. Reportedly, there are less than 100 patients all over the world who are suffering from Progeria.

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota was one of the most popular films helmed by Vasan Bala. In the film, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, the protagonist is suffering from a disease named Congenital Insensitivity to pain. In this rare disease, people don’t feel pain even if they are bleeding. The movie title was chosen cleverly and the film marked the debut film of Abhimanyu Dassani in Bollywood.

