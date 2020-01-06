Highest Grossing Films Of The Decade That Rocked Indian Film Industry

With the advent of 2020 and subsequently a new decade, the film industry is no doubt waiting for some record-breaking films that will break the records of the past decade. However, the past ten years were no different either. We had some of the most revolutionary films the Indian audience has seen ever. The type of content that was shown in films took a huge leap too. Here are some of the highest-grossing Indian films from the last decade.

Highest-grossing Indian films of the last decade

1. Baahubali 2: The Conclusion

Directed by SS Rajamouli and starring Prabhas in the lead role, the period drama film went on to make big money at the box office both in the regional market as well as in the Hindi film industry. Baahubali 2 topped the charts as one of the highest-grossing films of the decade after racking up about ₹510.99 crores at the Indian box-office. The film was also one of the most expensive films to be made as well.

2. Dangal

Dangal starring Aamir Khan followed the life of two Commonwealth gold-medalist sisters. The film went on to earn more than ₹387 crores in the Indian market itself. It even swept away several awards for the year as well. The sister duo played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra won accolades for their debutant performances.

3. Sanju

Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, Sanju narrated the story of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt. The film starred Ranbir Kapoor in the titular role. The film also showcased the controversies and the downfalls of Sanjay. However, it was Ranbir Kapoor’s mind-blowing performance that made Sanju into one of the biggest hits of the decade. The film had a collection of more than ₹ 342 crores at the box office.

