Vivek Agnihotri's directorial venture, The Kashmir Files, which opened to rave reviews and has been doing impeccable business in the ticket windows, has become the talk of the town ever since its release. Featuring a team of versatile actors including the likes of Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, and many more, the film sheds light on the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits after the exodus that transpired over three decades ago. Joining the slew of appreciations for the film, Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur on Wednesday penned an appreciation note for the cast and crew.

In the note, CM Thakur heaped praises on Anupam Kher, who hails from Himachal, and wrote that the actor performed his role brilliantly in the film. Apart from this, CM Thakur also expressed his sincere gratitude to director Agnihotri for portraying a 'poignant true story' of Kashmiri Pandits.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur lauds The Kashmir Files

The movie depicts the intricacies of the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990, followed by systematic killings of people of the community by Pakistan-backed JKLF and the plight that entailed. The movie further sheds light on misconceptions pertaining to the history of Jammu and Kashmir, while aligning facts with that of current times.

While sharing his love for the film and Anupam Kher, the CM shared a still from the film featuring the veteran author and wrote in Hindi (roughly translated to), "Many thanks to the famous actor and our friend @AnupamPKher Ji from Shimla for his great performance and performance in 'Kashmir Files'. Heartfelt thanks to Director @vivekagnihotri Ji and team for presenting the poignant true story of atrocities on lakhs of Kashmiri Pandits to the public well."

Earlier in the day, the film's crew met Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence. Director Vivek Agnihotri shared the pictures from the meeting on Twitter and thanked Home Minister Shah for his vision to 'strengthen humanity and brotherhood.' "Thanks a lot, @AmitShahOffice Ji for your encouragement. Your consistent efforts for the human rights of the Kashmiri people and security forces are commendable. Your vision for a peaceful and prosperous Kashmir will strengthen humanity and brotherhood. #RightToJustice," he wrote.

Apart from this, the team also received support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi during his recent Parliamentary meeting said that people have tried to 'suppress what is shown in the film'. Calling out that the film has shown the truth which is being suppressed for years, the Prime Minister said, "such movies should be made more often."

IMAGE: Instagram/AnupamKher/VivekAgnihotri/ANI