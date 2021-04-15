Himachal Day: Kangana Shares Beautiful Video Of Valley, Says 'Bowing Down To This Heaven'

On the joyous occasion of Himachal Day, actress Kangana Ranaut who hails from the state took to Twitter ad shared a video while marking the special day. In the video, the Manikarnika star gave a glimpse of the picturesque mountains and the beauty that the state beholds. The actress in the post explained that she feels fortunate to be born in a valley that has beauty in bulk and compared it with ‘Heaven.’

Kangana Ranaut's wishes on Himachal Pradesh

Further, she wrote about the mesmerizing beauty including butterflies, blooming flowers, the sound of rain, clouds of fog, snow’ and all that made her heart expand. While captioning the post, she wrote, “Wishing everyone a very Happy #Himachalday, being born in the valley I was soaked in beauty and peace, I chased butterflies and stared at flowers, the sound of rain, clouds of fog, snow all made my heart expand, constantly seduced the closet artist in me. Bowing down to this heaven" followed by a heart-shaped emoticon.

Wishing everyone a very Happy #Himachalday ,being born in the valley I was soaked in beauty and peace,I chased butterflies and stared at flowers, sound of rain,clouds of fog,snow all made my heart expand , constantly seduced the closet artist in me. Bowing down to this heaven â¤ï¸ pic.twitter.com/t20iSJre6Z — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 15, 2021

The actress has been frequently seen showing her love for Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, she celebrated Gudi Padwa, Navratri with a beautiful post while seeking the blessings of God while recalling an old memory. She shared the picture of a goddess that has been with her since she left her home. She shared several pictures and captioned it, "Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little Devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me, Navratris if you don’t know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings."

Wishing everyone happy #GudiPadwa #navratri #NewYear. This little devi picture that I am holding mother gave me when I left home, lost a lot but this stayed with me, I believe she looked after me,Navratris if you don't know what to do, worship your mother and take her blessings. pic.twitter.com/HfadDOOTSy — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 13, 2021

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kangana recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of her next film Tejas in Rajasthan where she will be seen playing the role of air force pilot. Other than this, her political drama Thalaivi where she will be seen playing Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa has been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The film was earlier slated to hit the screens on April 23. Kangana will also be seen in the action-thriller film Dhaakad.

