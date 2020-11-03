Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur Thanks Kangana Ranaut For Paying Visit To Hamirpur

After actress Kangana Ranaut paid a visit to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur in Bhoranj, Hamirpur, the latter shared a post on social media while thanking the actress. Jairam shared a picture with the actress where he can be seen posing with Kangana, her father, and Minister Mahendra Singh Thakur.

Himachal Pradesh CM thanks Kangana Ranaut

While captioning the picture, Jairam informed about Kangana’s courtesy visit at Bhoranj, Hamirpur to meet him at his office. Apart from sharing the post, Jairam also thanked the actress for extending an invite to her brother’s wedding. Apart from Jairam, Mahendra also shared some pictures with the Manikarnika actress and her family. Apart from sharing the pictures, the politician thanked her for extending her invite and wishes her brother Aksht in advance for starting up a new life ahead.

The actress who has taken the responsibilities of looking after the wedding arrangements, recently stepped out on November 2 to invite Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Jairam Thakur for the wedding. She shared a few pictures from her visit to the CM office along with her father, sister Rangoli Chandel, brother Aksht. Apart from sharing the pictures from the CM office, the actress also posted some random candid shots from her car while traveling. She captioned the pictures and wrote that the pictures were clicked by her sister and manager Rangoli Chandel. The actress looked stunning in a light purple dress that she had accessorized with minimalistic jewelry.

Some pictures clicked by Rangs today 💗💗💗 pic.twitter.com/WCBPkPxDHK — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 2, 2020

Akst’s pre-wedding festivities have already begun and further preparations have also started in full swing. The actress sometime back shared candid photographs of the Badhai ceremony. The Tanu Weds Manu actress had taken to Twitter and wrote details of the ceremony which is essentially a flagging off of wedding invites starting from the maternal grandparents' house. In the photo and video shared by Kangana, she can be seen applying turmeric paste on her brother's face while women of the house sang folk wedding songs in the background.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Kangana Ranaut is set to appear next in Thalaivi, which is based on the life of the late Indian politician Jayalalitha and will see her play the titular role of Jayalalitha. The biopic is a trilingual flick and will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi languages. Apart from that, the shoots for her upcoming patriotic film Tejas is to go on the floors soon.

