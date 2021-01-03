Himani Shivpuri Recalls Memorable Moments From The 'bittersweet' Year Of 2020

Himani Shivpuri is one of the veteran actors in the TV and film industry. Himani Shivpuri's movies and Himani Shivpuri's TV shows made her a household name over the years. She is currently playing the role of Katori Amma in &TV’s Happu Ki Ultan Paltan. Recently, the actor shared her memorable learning experiences of the year 2020 in a media statement. Here is a look at how the year 2020 has been for actor Himani Shivpuri.

Himani Shivpuri on her time in the lockdown

Himani Shivpuri considers this year as bittersweet. This is mainly due to the restrictions imposed because of the pandemic. The actor is also thankful for having received the much-needed time to spend with her son. The veteran actor spent her time in the lockdown watching movies and sharing heart to heart conversations with the family. She believes that the break has strengthened her bond with her only family left. The actor was also involved in some self-improvement sessions doing meditation. She mentioned that it helped her chart out a routine to break-free from the otherwise cluttered lifestyle of hectic work schedules.

Her battle with COVID-19

Fought Covid-19 emerged victoriously: The actor had also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year. She fought bravely against the virus and survived it. At the hospital, the actor, penned down a poem of her love and affection for her mother on Hindi Diwas. The video of her narrating the same had received immense appreciation from the viewers. The actor thanked her fans and close friends for being with her through the tough time which gave her the required strength and courage.

Himani Shivpuri's movies and Himani Shivpuri's TV shows

The show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has recently completed its first anniversary. The evergreen Ammaji from the show is all set to achieve more significant and more remarkable milestones in her upcoming days. In the show, Himani Shivpuri has breathed life into this character by doing multiple avatars of Katori Amma like young Amma, retro look with polka-dotted attire and hairdo, female disco dancer, politician, a modern-day woman in western outfits, etc. The actor also mentioned that 2020 is the year which helped her re-live her Bollywood memories. She is known for her work in various movies like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Raja, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Hero No. 1, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Biwi No.1, etc.

Himani Shivpuri's awards

Himani Shivpuri received recognition from former CM of Uttarakhand Bhagat Singh Koshiyari, for her contribution to entertainment. She was also considered for the Best Legendary Actress title at the sixth season of International Iconic Awards. Himani Shivpuri recently bagged the Cinema AajTak achievers award 2020 for Versatile actress.

Himani Shivpuri on the upcoming year

Welcoming 2021, Himani Shivpuri shares, “I am sure 2020 brought about a drastic change in everyone’s lifestyle, eating habits and standards of hygiene. As we prepare to welcome the new year, I urge everyone to make these changes a part of your permanent routine and give time to yourselves and your family members.” She further adds, “My message to all my fans would be that instead of crowding at parties, have a small and intimate celebration with your close friends and family to avoid health risks. I wish the best to everyone, and I hope you all carry your learnings into the new year. Count your blessings as I do every day. Let’s welcome 2021 with good deeds and joy! Happy New Year!”

