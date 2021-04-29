Himansh Kohli Opens Up On His Breakup With Neha Kakkar, Reveals The Backlash He Faced

Himansh Kohli is a popular television and film actor, who started his career in the year 2011 with the Channel V show titled Humse Hai Life. The actor has been a part of many films since then including Yaariyaan, Ranchi Diaries, Dil Jo Na Keh Saka among others. Himansh found himself in the middle of a controversy in the year 2018 when he and his longtime girlfriend Neha Kakkar broke up, which made headlines then. The actor recently appeared in an interview and spoke about his breakup for the first time.

Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli's breakup

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Bollywood actor Himansh Kolhi spoke at length about how his breakup with Neha affected him and the massive backlash he received post the incident. The interviewer started by talking about Himansh's much public breakup with Neha Kakkar and stated that he chose to remain silent about it all these years. He further questioned him whether his silence worked against him or not to which the Yaariyaan star stated that it did happen to him and if someone is not speaking up, a lot of people generally put the blame on that person.

Kohli further stated that people should understand that there is something known as privacy and that he doesn't want to wash his dirty linen in public. He spoke about how he wanted to solve his personal matter at home, without people knowing about it. Talking about media, Himansh said that a few people from the media have been very, very supportive of him since the beginning but there were some irresponsible publications that just wanted views, shares, and likes. Even today when he reads articles about his new song Wafa Na Raas Aayi, there would be a few headlines that talk about his breakup with Neha Kakkar to get more views. Kohli mentioned that these incidents are a major threat to actors as they can destroy the person mentally and emotionally.

Himansh Kohli was in a relationship with singer Neha Kakkar for a brief period of time in 2018. Although the reason for their separation is unknown, Himansh Kohli in an interview with Hindustan Times revealed that Neha Kakkar was the one who wanted to end the relationship. While Neha has been quite vocal about the difficult phase she went through after her separation, Himansh chose to remain quiet throughout.

