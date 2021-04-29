Himansh Kohli Opens Up On The Backlash He Faced After His Breakup With Neha Kakkar

Himansh Kohli is a popular television and film actor, who started his career in the year 2011 with the Channel V show titled Humse Hai Life. The actor has been a part of many films since then including Yaariyaan, Ranchi Diaries, Dil Jo Na Keh Saka among others. Himansh found himself in the middle of a controversy in the year 2018 when he and his longtime girlfriend Neha Kakkar broke up, which made headlines then. The actor recently appeared in an interview and spoke about his breakup for the first time and the backlash he faced after it.

Himansh Kohli talks about his breakup with Neha Kakkar

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli opened up about his much-public breakup with singer Neha Kakkar. The interviewer quizzed the actor about the negative headlines that were being written about him and if they affected him or his family at any point, to which Himansh stated that his family is used to it now as this has been happening since the year 2018 when he separated from Neha. He also added that he doesn't blame Neha now and is very happy in his life and so is she.

The Yaariyan actor mentioned that there are some people who are stuck in 2018, while everybody else is living in 2021, and there is nothing he can do about it. Himansh also revealed that people close to him have told him that his talent will take him places and none of this will remain forever. The actor also spoke about how the negative comments by irresponsible media portals can destroy an actor mentally and emotionally. He concluded by saying that people will continue saying things about him but it is his duty to focus on work and that there is peace where there is no conflict and if there is a conflict, then it needs to be sorted out as soon as possible.

Himansh Kohli's work

The actor started his career as an RJ before making his television debut in Humse Hai Life, where he portrayed the lead character of Raghav Oberoi. He went on to make his Bollywood debut in the 2014 film titled Yaariyaan, directed by Divya Khosla Kumar. The actor was last seen in Jubin Nautiyal's song titled Wafa Na Raas Aayi, which was shot in Kashmir.

Image Credits: Himansh Kohli Official Instagram Account