Himansh Kohli Talks About Coping With Negative News, Says 'people Should Be Compassionate'

Himansh Kohli started his career with the Channel V show titled Humse Hai Life and later went on to make his Bollywood debut with the film Yaariyaan, directed by Divya Khosla Kumar. He caught himself in the midst of a controversy when he and Neha Kakkar decided to part ways a few years ago. Himansh Kohli was in a relationship with singer Neha Kakkar for a brief time in 2018. Himansh recently appeared in an interview and spoke at length about the backlash he faced after he broke up with Neha and how he coped with the negative news about him.

Himansh Kohli reveals how he coped with negative news

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli talked about several things including the backlash he received, the negative news about him, and how it affected him and his family. Neha Kakkar and Himansh Kohli separated in the year 2018, and while Neha was vocal about the breakup, Kohli chose to remain silent. The interviewer quizzed him about the negative news that was being written about him and how it impacted him, to which the Yaariyan actor stated that he really doesn't care as it happened a long time ago. He also said that he doesn't want to talk about it because it isn't valid anymore because Neha is happy in her life and so is he, in his life.

Kohli further mentioned that people should be a bit more compassionate and at times like these, they should be calm rather than throwing stones at people. He also explained that the toxic behaviours of the people don't have to do anything with him, but says a lot about their character and neither does he blame Neha for whatever she said or posted on social media back then. He concluded by saying that people need to look at themselves before passing a judgment on others, which is why he chose never to speak about the breakup in public and would never put out a derogatory remark about her as well and at this point there is no love, no hate between him and Neha, it is neutral and people should see it that way.

Image Credits: Himansh Kohli Official Instagram Account