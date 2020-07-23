Himesh Reshammiya Celebrates His Birthday, Fans Extend Heartfelt Wishes

Himesh Reshammiya turns 47 as he celebrates his birthday today. The singer-actor is known for producing some of the biggest blockbuster songs. The singer is loved among millions for his unique voice and style of singing. Fans have been pouring in with several wishes for the singer and have been sharing his songs on the internet. Himesh Reshammiya started his career in the music industry as a music director for the film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya in 1998. Since then, the actor has sung and produced amazing songs over the decades and is thus loved by millions. Himesh Reshammiya also made his acting debut with the film Aap Ka Surroor in 2007.

Himesh Reshammiya trends on social media

As Himesh Reshammiya celebrates his birthday, his fans have been showering him with wishes and compliments. Currently, Himesh Reshammiya has been trending on Twitter due to the increasing number of wishes that he has been receiving from fans during this time. Fans have been praising his talent and his songs during the 90s. Fans even thanked Himesh Reshammiya for making their youth memorable due to the biggest hits that he produced during their time. Himesh Reshammiya too noticed the wishes and posted a video in which he thanks all the fans for making his birthday a memorable one.

Happy birthday #HimeshReshammiya ..I remember when i was child i listened to your songs like no one..My fav " #TeraChehra jab nazar aaye" from 'Sanam Teri Kasam'.. — TanMoy MaNdal (@ItZ_TaNy46) July 23, 2020

Wo bhi koi din the! Subah utho #HimeshReshammiya ke gaane suno. Dilo ke Armaan jagao, aur school jao. — SillySanjoy (@SillySanjoy) July 23, 2020

Happy Birthday LEGEND#HimeshReshammiya — Harjeet fan account (@supreeth28) July 23, 2020

Happy Birthday #HimeshReshammiya Sir

You are one of the best music composer and singer in bollywood

Have a great year ahead #HappyBirthdayHimeshReshammiya — Vivek L. (@VivekLodhiya) July 23, 2020

Aaj jo Arijit singh ke craze ke baat karte hai they must don't know the craze of #HimeshReshammiya



His craze was unmatchable 🔥 — Can't be just (@Namespa50820603) July 23, 2020

In the video shared by Himesh Reshammiya, he can be seen all smiles and thanking his fans for their wishes. The singer’s wife appears first in the video who seems delighted as she sets up a birthday celebration for Himesh. As the video goes on, Himesh Reshammiya soon appears in the video and addresses the fact that his birthday this year is quite different from normal as he is mostly away from his friends and family. However, he hoped that the situation in the world normalises soon. The singer later went on to thank his fans once again and mentioned that he prays for things to get back to normal and the pandemic ends soon. As the video closes, Himesh Reshammiya expressed once again how thankful he is to his fans who made his birthday extra special.

