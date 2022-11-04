Last Updated:

Himesh Reshammiya Launches Next Film 'Badass Ravi Kumar'; Check Out Netizens' Reactions

Himesh Reshammiya recently dropped the teaser of his forthcoming film 'Badass Ravi Kumar', drawing reactions from many netizens on social media.

Himesh Reshammiya's film Badass Ravi Kumar

Himesh Reshammiya recently dropped the teaser of his forthcoming film Badass Ravi Kumar, drawing reactions from many netizens on social media. The film comes as a spinoff of the eponymous character Ravi Kumar, which was played by Himesh in the 2014 romantic thriller film The Xpose.

The title announcement video was well-received by a few people, hailing Reshammiya's 'larger than life' character, while others flooded the internet with memes, quipping that makers should start campaigning for Oscars 2024 already. Take a look at how netizens reacted to Badass Ravi Kumar

Netizens react to Himesh Reshammiya's upcoming film Badass Ravi Kumar

Sharing the film's poster, a Twitterati wrote, "Thanks Himesh sir for making this film. My life changed completely after watching the teaser I want to be just as badass like you. Bohot ho gaya Hollywood south film o ka raaj. Sabko pelega aur 14 Oscar layega apna #BadassRaviKumar (enough of Hollywood and South films' supremacy, Badass Ravi Kumar will leave behind everyone and bring Oscars)."

Another mentioned, "What a title announcement teaser I have never seen such great VFX and acting and importantly dialogues wow, Hollywood be aware of it." Others mentioned that the movie will leave behind the likes of Baahubali 2 and RRR

The action entertainer is slated to release sometime next year. Himesh has previously starred in films like Aap Kaa Surroor, Karzzzz, Kajraare, Happy Hardy and Heer.

