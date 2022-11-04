Himesh Reshammiya Launches Next Film 'Badass Ravi Kumar'; Check Out Netizens' Reactions

Quick links:
Himesh Reshammiya recently dropped the teaser of his forthcoming film Badass Ravi Kumar, drawing reactions from many netizens on social media. The film comes as a spinoff of the eponymous character Ravi Kumar, which was played by Himesh in the 2014 romantic thriller film The Xpose.
The title announcement video was well-received by a few people, hailing Reshammiya's 'larger than life' character, while others flooded the internet with memes, quipping that makers should start campaigning for Oscars 2024 already. Take a look at how netizens reacted to Badass Ravi Kumar.
Sharing the film's poster, a Twitterati wrote, "Thanks Himesh sir for making this film. My life changed completely after watching the teaser I want to be just as badass like you. Bohot ho gaya Hollywood south film o ka raaj. Sabko pelega aur 14 Oscar layega apna #BadassRaviKumar (enough of Hollywood and South films' supremacy, Badass Ravi Kumar will leave behind everyone and bring Oscars)."
Another mentioned, "What a title announcement teaser I have never seen such great VFX and acting and importantly dialogues wow, Hollywood be aware of it." Others mentioned that the movie will leave behind the likes of Baahubali 2 and RRR.
The action entertainer is slated to release sometime next year. Himesh has previously starred in films like Aap Kaa Surroor, Karzzzz, Kajraare, Happy Hardy and Heer.