Himesh Reshammiya Launches Next Film 'Badass Ravi Kumar'; Check Out Netizens' Reactions

Himesh Reshammiya recently dropped the teaser of his forthcoming film Badass Ravi Kumar, drawing reactions from many netizens on social media. The film comes as a spinoff of the eponymous character Ravi Kumar, which was played by Himesh in the 2014 romantic thriller film The Xpose.

The title announcement video was well-received by a few people, hailing Reshammiya's 'larger than life' character, while others flooded the internet with memes, quipping that makers should start campaigning for Oscars 2024 already. Take a look at how netizens reacted to Badass Ravi Kumar.

Netizens react to Himesh Reshammiya's upcoming film Badass Ravi Kumar

Sharing the film's poster, a Twitterati wrote, "Thanks Himesh sir for making this film. My life changed completely after watching the teaser I want to be just as badass like you. Bohot ho gaya Hollywood south film o ka raaj. Sabko pelega aur 14 Oscar layega apna #BadassRaviKumar (enough of Hollywood and South films' supremacy, Badass Ravi Kumar will leave behind everyone and bring Oscars)."

Another mentioned, "What a title announcement teaser I have never seen such great VFX and acting and importantly dialogues wow, Hollywood be aware of it." Others mentioned that the movie will leave behind the likes of Baahubali 2 and RRR.

The actor is consistently underrated, but with #BadassRavikumar, I believe he will finally receive the recognition and acclaim he so richly deserves. Observe the teaser#BadassRavikumar

Himesh Reshammiyapic.twitter.com/eCecWaHUxJ — Mohanan Ravi (@pavmohanan44) November 3, 2022

What a title announcement teaser I have never seen such great VFX and acting and importantly dialogues wow, Hollywood be aware of it 🤣😝👏#BadassRavikumar #theexposeuniverse#HimeshReshammiya — sanat rout (@sanatrout8) November 4, 2022

You thought Legend Sarvanan blew you away with Legend?



You are NOT ready because the REAL hero is back! #HimeshReshammiya as Badass Ravi Kumar!!!!



I am not ready for this absolute spectacle 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/RyQxsLkEZl — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) November 3, 2022

Thanks Himesh sir for making this film. My life changed completely after watching the teaser I want to be just as badass like you. Bohot ho gaya Hollywood south film o ka raaj. Sabko pelega aur 14 Oscar layega apna #BadassRaviKumar pic.twitter.com/gBtxmSUWqW — Sudipto Sanyal (@SudiptoSanyal) November 3, 2022

Ravikumar looks larger than Life character . The music looks Chartbuster man..#BadassRavikumar

Himesh Reshammiya — Kunal Sirohi (@Kunal_sirohio) November 4, 2022

The action entertainer is slated to release sometime next year. Himesh has previously starred in films like Aap Kaa Surroor, Karzzzz, Kajraare, Happy Hardy and Heer.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @KUNAL_SIROHIO/ @SUDIPTOSANYAL)