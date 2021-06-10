Himesh Reshammiya Releases The First Look Poster Of His Upcoming Album 'Surroor 2021'

On June 9, 2021, Himesh Reshammiya took to Instagram and released the first look poster of his next album Surroor 2021. He also announced that the title track of the album will be releasing on June 11, 2021. Surroor 2021 would be the Happy Hardy and Heer actor's third studio album from his studio Himesh Reshammiya Melodies.

Surroor 2021 poster

On June 9, 2021, Himesh Reshammiya released the first look poster for Surroor 2021 and accompanied the post with a caption that read "Surroor 2021 title track releasing 11th June, Jai Matadi let’s rock love you all ❤️❤️❤️ @himeshreshammiyamelodies #Surroor2021." On June 6, 2021, he released the first-ever poster for Surroor 2021. The poster was an album teaser poster and was flooded with comments expressing how they could not wait for the album to release. Surroor 2021, will be Himesh's third studio album after Aap Kaa Surroor in 2006, and Aap Se Mausiiquii in 2016. He then went on to release the first and second album teaser motion poster.

Reactions to the Surroor 2021 poster

When Himesh dropped the first look poster for his next album, it was met with comments that reiterated how much they were waiting for the album. The Inside Edge actor Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped in with a heart-eye emoji, while musician Vivek Verma said that the legend was back. Some comments even jokingly mentioned that they would want June 11, 2021, to be a public holiday since the album's first track was releasing then. Fans were gushing over the poster as they said that they were awaiting these songs eagerly. The post already has over 40 thousand likes across all social media platforms!

Himesh Reshammiya's ventures

Dil De Diya from the Salmaan Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe was one of the last Himesh Reshammiya songs to be released. The singer and actor was roped in to compose the music for the Rajkumar Santoshi directorial Bad Boy starring Namashi Chakraborty, and Amrin Qureshi. Apart from this, he will also be scoring for an unnamed film by Ratna Sinha film.

