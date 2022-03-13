Himesh Reshammiya recently became the talk of the town after a video of him and his wife, Sonia Kapoor went viral on social media. In the said video, the famed music composer can be seen arriving at the airport with his wife and posing for a few pictures with her. However, what caught netizens' attention is that Reshammiya stood on his toes as he posed alongside Sonia Kapoor, who is a little taller than him.

Himesh Reshammiya was recently seen at the airport with his wife, and the duo stopped for a few minutes to pose for the cameras. A few netizens spotted the music composer standing on his toes to appear taller than he is as he posed with his wife Sonia. Reshammiya was seen in a yellow and black printed shirt and jeans as he wore sunglasses and white sneakers. His wife, on the other hand, went for an all-white look and carried a statement bag.

Watch Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor's video here

Netizens react to Reshammiya's viral clip

After the video went viral on Instagram and Twitter, several netizens took to social media to create memes and hilarious comments featuring Reshammiya. Many of the singer's fans, however, stood up for him and defended him as several netizens called him 'insecure' regarding his height as he stood on his toes while posing for pictures. Some also mentioned that there is nothing wrong with there being height difference between couples and cited examples including Zendaya and Tom Holland and Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas. Many Twitter users also believed that the composer was insecure regarding his height and compared him to Tom Holland, who 'would stand still' beside Zendaya.

A netizen said it was 'sad' to see society treating Himesh Reshammiya in such a harsh manner and wrote, "Sad to see people calling Himesh 'insecure'. Society expects men to be taller than their partners. And shames them when that isn't the case. Let's place the blame where it belongs." A netizen also brought up the topic of body positivity and hoped that Himesh Reshammiya would find comfort in being himself.

