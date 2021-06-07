Himesh Reshammiya Unveils Second Teaser Of Surroor 21, First Song To Release Soon

Music director, songwriter and playback singer Himesh Reshammiya had announced on Saturday, June 5 that he will soon be releasing his third studio album titled Surroor 21. He had shared the first look motion poster of his upcoming music album on social media much to the delight of his fans and followers. The singer recently took to his Instagram to share the second look motion poster of Surroor 21 and hinted that the album's first song will be dropping very soon.

Himesh Reshammiya to unveil 'Surroor 21' music album

Sharing the motion poster of Surroor 21, Himesh in his caption wrote, "Surroor 2021 the album 2nd teaser motion poster, give it all your love, the first song coming soon." The teaser motion poster opens with the name of Himesh's production house, "Himesh Reshammiya melodies" and then shows the visual of a desert with a mic and a cap with the initial HR on it with his vocals playing in the background. Check it out.

Himesh's fans can't wait for his new album

As soon as Himesh Reshammiya dropped the news on social media, netizens started sharing their excitement over the new album in the comment section. Users pointed out that the good old Himesh Reshammiya days are coming back by writing, "THE SURROOR CYCLONE IS COMING" and "Topi wala (cap wearing) himesh reshammiya is coming back." One user commented on Himesh's vocals that were a part of the teaser and wrote, "That “Oooh” itself can sell out stadiums!" Many users also shared their excitement by dropping heart and starstruck emojis in the comments. Take a look.

A look at Himesh Reshammiya songs and other projects

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne singer is currently seen as a judge on the singing reality show Indian Idol. Himesh has composed music for several Bollywood movies including Humraaz, Tere Naam, Bandhan, Aitraaz, Aashiq Banaya Apne and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? among many others. The singer has also lent his vocals for popular songs like Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, Dil De Diya, Mujhko Yaad Sataye Teri and Aap Ki Kashish. Himesh Reshammiya also tried his luck in acting and featured in a handful of movies including Aap Kaa Surroor, Karzzzz, Khiladi 786, The Xposé but failed to impress the audience as an actor. He was last seen in the 2020 movie Happy Hardy and Heer.

