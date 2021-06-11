Himesh Reshammiya's Wife Sonia Can't Stop Praising His New Album Surroor's Title Track

Singer Himesh Reshammiya is back with a new song. The Jhalak Dikhla Jaa singer lauched the title track of his album Surroor on June 11, 2021. Surroor 2021 is Himesh's third studio album from his studio Himesh Reshammiya Melodies. After the launch of the song, Himesh Reshammiya's wife Sonia Kapoor took to her Instagram to congratulate Himesh and praised the title track of Surroor.

Sonia Kapoor praises Himesh Reshammiya Surroor's title track, urges fans to shower love on the song

Sonia Kapoor took to her Instagram account to share a small clip of the Surroor 2021 title track.Sonia also praised and urged fans to give all their love to the song. In the caption, she wrote, "My Rockstars @realhimesh Surroor 2021 title track is out now , Jai matadi let’s rock give it all your love to the hit machine hr the surroor girl @uditisinghh @himeshreshammiyamelodies #surroor2021 #surroor2021titletrack #himeshreshammiya #uditisingh #himeshreshammiyamelodies." Take a look at the post below.

The song has already crossed the one-million mark on Youtube and everyone is loving the catchy beats andlyrics of the song. Netizens showered immense love on Sonia Kapoor's post. Several users praised the song while several other expressed their love with emojis. Check out some of the comments from Sonia Kapoor's post below.

Surroor 2021 album's title track according to the description given on Himesh Reshammiya's Youtube channel, is a song about the intoxicationof love which resonates in every heart and every lover who has been in true love. The song is composed, written and sung by Himesh Reshammiya himself and the music video features Himesh and Uditi Singh. No further details about the other songs of the album haven't been revealed yet.

The first song Tera Surroor was from the album of the movie Aap Ka Surror which released in the year 2007. The film featured Himesh Reshammiya, Hansika Motwani and Malika Sherawat in the lead roles. The film revolved around an Indain rock star who gets arrested on foreign soil for the murder of a journalist. With no one to help, he tries to break out from the jail and has to win back the lost love of his life. The film was directed by Prashant Chadha.

