Hina Khan's Head-turning Red Carpet Looks That Left Her Fans In Awe, See Pics

Hina Khan is currently on a promotional spree for her new movie Hacked. The actor's journey from television to movies has been an epic one and the star with her skills has developed a firm foot in the industry. Hina Khan is also known for her chic styling and bold looks. Here are a few of her red carpet looks to inspire your wardrobe.

The mesmerising silver gown look

Hina Khan made a grand entry in the Cannes 2019 by wearing a silver embellished gown. The actor's gown was a mesh gown with diamond embellishment all over. The sleeve detailing of elongate puffed sleeve turned into a drape created a whole new drama in her attire. She completed her look with smokey eyes, nude lips and a messy bun.

The stunning grey tulle gown look

For her fifth day at Cannes 2019, Hina Khan donned an adorable sheer grey tulle gown. Her gown had a fitted bodice that accentuated her waist with grey tulle fabric rising up from the top. Her dress had a large thigh-high slit in the front that converted the lower part of the dress into a stunning train. For her red carpet makeup, the actor kept it simple with a dewy glow and a plum lip. She added statement earrings to her look and completed her dress with silver heels.

Black saree look

Hina Khan pulled off an adorable ethnic look when she was awarded the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award. She wore a beautiful black and white textured saree with details of red and golden. The actor paired it with a black full-sleeve blouse. She wore a golden neckpiece to accessorise her whole look. For her makeup, she went for golden eye and bold lip colour. She completed the look with a sleek pulled back bun.

The pink embellished gown

Hina Khan wore a beautiful pink ensemble for her Gold Awards red carpet look. Her gown had a perfect thigh-high slit and embellishment all over. The one sleeve detailing and ruffles all over the sleeve gave her a dramatic look. The rest of her look was kept simple with nude makeup and a sleek bun.

Blue and white ensemble

Hina Khan graced the red carpet of Lakme Fashion week wearing a beautiful white and blue ensemble. She wore a white halter neck top with sleeve detailing. She paired it with a blue wide-legged slit bottom. She completed the look with bold lip colour and a sleek messy bun.

Image Courtesy: Hina Khan Instagram

