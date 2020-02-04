Hina Khan's Head-turning Red Carpet Looks That Left Her Fans In Awe, See Pics

Hina Khan is currently on a promotional spree for her new movie Hacked. The actor's journey from television to movies has been an epic one and the star with her skills has developed a firm foot in the industry. Hina Khan is also known for her chic styling and bold looks. Here are a few of her red carpet looks to inspire your wardrobe.
Hina Khan made a grand entry in the Cannes 2019 by wearing a silver embellished gown. The actor's gown was a mesh gown with diamond embellishment all over. The sleeve detailing of elongate puffed sleeve turned into a drape created a whole new drama in her attire. She completed her look with smokey eyes, nude lips and a messy bun.
#HinaKhan makes a stunning debut at the #Cannes2019 #RedCarpet. #Cannes #CannesFilmFestival #CannesFilmFestival2019 #HinaKhanAtCannes More power to you @eyehinakhan pic.twitter.com/HHdDZUW5uY— salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) May 16, 2019
For her fifth day at Cannes 2019, Hina Khan donned an adorable sheer grey tulle gown. Her gown had a fitted bodice that accentuated her waist with grey tulle fabric rising up from the top. Her dress had a large thigh-high slit in the front that converted the lower part of the dress into a stunning train. For her red carpet makeup, the actor kept it simple with a dewy glow and a plum lip. She added statement earrings to her look and completed her dress with silver heels.
#HinaKhan shines brighter as she rules the #RedCarpet on day 5!! #Cannes2019 #Cannes #CannesFilmFestival #CannesFilmFestival2019 @eyehinakhan you rock girl. So proud of you!! pic.twitter.com/wHGEWYcyuh— salil arunkumar sand (@isalilsand) May 19, 2019
Hina Khan pulled off an adorable ethnic look when she was awarded the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Excellence Award. She wore a beautiful black and white textured saree with details of red and golden. The actor paired it with a black full-sleeve blouse. She wore a golden neckpiece to accessorise her whole look. For her makeup, she went for golden eye and bold lip colour. She completed the look with a sleek pulled back bun.
Hina Khan wore a beautiful pink ensemble for her Gold Awards red carpet look. Her gown had a perfect thigh-high slit and embellishment all over. The one sleeve detailing and ruffles all over the sleeve gave her a dramatic look. The rest of her look was kept simple with nude makeup and a sleek bun.
Hina Khan graced the red carpet of Lakme Fashion week wearing a beautiful white and blue ensemble. She wore a white halter neck top with sleeve detailing. She paired it with a blue wide-legged slit bottom. She completed the look with bold lip colour and a sleek messy bun.
