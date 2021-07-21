Hina Khan Pens Emotional Note For Her Father, Says 'Miss The Sparkle In Your Eyes Dad'

Actor Hina Khan who lost her father this year due to cardiac arrest is often seen sharing posts dedicated to him while expressing her love. Recently, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor took to Instagram and penned an emotional note in the beloved memory of her father, and revealed that it is not easy for her to deal with his demise. She shared a series of throwback pictures of her happiness while spending some memorable moments with her father.

Hina Khan pens note for father with throwback pictures

While captioning the post, she wrote, “Tumhaari Khushi mai hi meri Khushi He said, #Always. The first one to clap for me (wholeheartedly) Miss the sparkle in your eyes Dad... Three Months... Daddy's strong girl...This is what you always called me... Not that strong to bear your loss dad." Reacting to her post, several social media users wished her strength. Her friends from the industry were quick to console her while asking her to ‘stay stronger.’

Actor Nupur Sanon commented "He is watching over you and making you stronger". Singer Stebin Ben called Hina the "strongest" person. "Sending you all healing energies you need and love. Hugs," he wrote. Earlier, on the occasion of father’s day, Hina took to Instagram and shared a bunch of throwback unseen pictures with her father with an emotional note on his absence on the special occasion. “Indeed a Father's Day (Truly)... June 20th, It's been two months today dad... We clicked these pictures 7 months back and I didn't let you see these pictures when they were clicked because I wanted to post them on a special day... Never did I think that I will be posting them today You had to see these pictures dad... That's what we decided.. why? Miss you. Happy Fathers Day Daddy. I love you (sic).”For the unversed, Hina's father passed away due to cardiac arrest three months ago. She was shooting for a music video in Kashmir, when she heard the news of her father's demise. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hina Khan’s latest music video, Baarish Ban Jaana crosses another record after receiving over 200 Million views on YouTube.

IMAGE: REALHINAKHAN/Instagram

