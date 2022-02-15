Hina Khan Pens Romantic Note To Celebrate Beau Rocky Jaiswal's Birthday; See Vacation Pics

It's a double celebration for lovebirds Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiwal as after spending the Valentine's Day abroad, the duo are also celeberating the latter's birthday away from the hustle and bustle of the showbiz world. It was on Friday when the couple jetted off to Dubai to spend some quality time together. Now, Hina Khan's beau has recently turned a year older.

On the special occasion, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star did not fail to share a special birthay greeting for Jaiswal via social media. Going by her latest post, it is sure that the duo are enjoying their quick getaway to the fullest.

Hina Khan wishes Rocky Jaiswal

Taking to Instagram, Hina shared a couple of travel photo that's aptly blessing the wanderlust hearts of her followers. While in one photo, the couple can be seen basking in the sunlight. In another, the two are lost in the moment as they lovingly look at each other. While sharing the picture, Hina added a romantic caption for her boyfriend that reads, "Happy Birthday love #HiRo @rockyj1." Take a look at it below:

As soon as the photo caught the attention of Jasiwal, he was quicky enough to respond to his girlfriend's romantic gesture. Under the comment section of the post, Rocky wrote, "My my," with a red heart emoticon. Take a look at his reaction below:

This is not the first time when the lovebirds have sent the internet into a meltdown. Previously, their romantic Rajasthan and Maldives vacation became the talk of the town as the duo shared umpteen photos on their official social media handles. From enjoying the cool oceanic breeze to embracing the sun, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are all about love and their social media is a testimony to it. Here take a quick glimpse at it:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked. She was also seen essaying the role of Gauri Batra in the web series Damaged 2. Hina Khan has also featured in several web shows including Unlock, Wishlist and Lines. Apart from this, her music videos including, Baarish Ban Jaana, Raanjhana, Mohabbat Hai, Bhasoodi have also impressed her fans immensely.

(Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan)