Hina Khan Reacts To Cannes 2022 Outfit Comparisons With Priyanka Chopra; 'seriously?'

Starting from sartorial picks to mesmerising looks, stars have been slaying at the Cannes 2022 red carpet. From Deepika Padukone to Hina Khan, the celebs have left no stone unturned to impress fans with their impeccable fashion sense. Now, after Hina stunned fans with her new looks in her latest outfit, the star was surrounded by claims of her outfit's resemblance to that of Priyanka Chopra.

The blue satin dress which Hina worn, was compared with Priyanka Chopra's scintillating outfit that she wore in 2019 at Cannes during the premiere of Chasing Happiness. Now, post going through some of the comments made by the netizens on the micro-blogging site, Hina sorted out the debate in a humble manner.

Hina Khan responds to outfit comparison with Priyanka Chopra

The star reacted to the comparison drawn by commenting on the post by a news portal. Shutting down the comments made by the fans after the actor had uploaded pictures in her latest outfit, Hina wrote, "Seriously. Dude she’s The @priyankachopra," along with a heart emoji.

For the unversed, Hina wore a soft blue coloured high-slit gown. The dress was accentuated with sheer detailing around her neck and below the waist. She had completed her look with silver heels and statement earrings. On the other hand, Priyanka's outfit that she wore in 2019 also looked quite similar to the one worn by Hina as she had donned a black coloured blazer dress, worth $3,550, by Israeli designer Galia Lahav.

It is pertinent to note that Hina is indeed a fan of Priyanka. Hina walked the red carpet at Cannes Film Festival in 2019 and met Priyanka Chopra there as well. Back then, she had even penned an appreciation note for the star while hailing her modesty and grounded nature. The actor had penned a long note and wrote the 'Desi Girl' didn’t let her feel like an outsider. She, in fact, introduced her as a star to everyone. Hina Khan had then penned that Priyanka is her “walking inspiration.”

Meanwhile, for the uninitiated, Hina Khan had attend the Cannes Film Festival to reveal the poster of her forthcoming film Country of Blind. She unveiled the poster at the Indian Pavilion on Sunday.

