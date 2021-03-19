Hina Khan Says ‘travel Brings More Power’ As She Shares Glimpses Of ‘happy Place’ Maldives

Actor Hina Khan escaped to the Maldives on March 18 to enjoy a short break and has been sharing many glimpses of her vacay on Instagram. Hina gave a sneak-peek into her stay on Friday morning and also flaunted her vibrant outfit in a series of pics. The Unlocked actor stunned in an abstract printed two-piece and complimented her look with a pair of flashy square-shaped sunglasses.

Hina remarked that “travelling brings more power” and wrote, “The Maldives is my kind of happy place, Love it”. Amruta Khanvilkar was one of the firsts to drop an endearing comment on Hina Khan’s photos. In another post, she donned a chic tee and teamed it with denim jeans. "Travelling in style with the largest seaplane operator in the world. An experience you wouldn’t want to miss," she penned.

Hina says 'travelling brings more power'

This is not the first time when Hina Khan's photos from Maldives surfaced on the internet. Earlier, in February, she posted yet another picture from the same destination with beau Rocky Jaiswal. She then went on to pen a heartfelt note on the occasion of his birthday. Hina was wrapped in Rocky's arms as they posed by the beach. "You and Me. Painting Love all over. Happy Birthday, Love. My Valentine Forever," she wrote.

On January 12, Khan celebrated her glorious 12 years in the industry. She wrote, "When life gives you lemons, don’t wait to make that lemonade. But what if you can’t differentiate between lemons and oranges?". Hina remarked that she had the potential and that she did jump on to grab the opportunity the first time she was offered something. She continued that she has always been instinctively spontaneous and that it made her choose the right fit for her career at every single step.

She expressed gratitude to all the people who have liked her craft, appreciated her work, and encouraged her to persistently pursue her passion. On the work front, the actor was last seen in the music album titled Main Aur Tu, alongside Jitendra Rai, Namita Lal and Monica Aggarwal. The emotional number is voiced by Mohit Pathak and Rutikka Brahmbhatt.