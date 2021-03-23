Hina Khan Slays In Orange As She Enjoys Maldives' Blue Beaches | See Pictures

Television actress Hina Khan's Instagram recently featured more pictures from her Maldives vacation. The actress has shared a series of photos from her vacation, sharing glimpses of her underwater adventures and stunning swimwear looks. In the series of photos recently shared, the actress is seen in a gleeful avatar.

Hina Khan's Maldives vacation photos

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress shared more moments from her Maldives diaries, showcasing her in an orange and white striped attire with patches of floral design. In Hina Khan's photos, she is seen enjoying on the beach and posing for the camera. Hina completed her look with sunglasses and a cute straw hat. While sharing the photo, she wrote in her captions, "I am a toes in the sand kinda Gurl" and used an orange heart emoticon.

Fans react to Hina Khan's photos

Hina Khan is quite popular on social media and has a following of over 11 million on her Instagram. Fans were quick to react to the actress's photos and filled the comments section with heart emoticons. Fans commented that Hina looked really beautiful. While another fan commented that she looked stunning.

Hina Khan at Lakme Fashion Week

Hina Khan recently walked the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week for Tatwamm Couture. She took to Instagram to share photos from her walk. The actress looked absolutely gorgeous as she donned a royal blue lehenga with golden designs on it. She wore no jewellery except for a huge gold nose ring. While sharing the photo, the actress wrote in her captions that she was honoured to walk on the runway as a show stopper for Tatwamm Couture. She thanked the designers of Tatwamm, Abhishek and Vinita, for having her as the showstopper.

A quick look at Hina Khan's career

Hina made her debut through the hit television show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Akshara Singhania. She was a part of the show for 8 years before she quit to work on other projects. She was later seen in various reality TV shows which boosted her popularity. She was next seen in Ekta Kapoor's remake of Kasautii Zindagii Kay as the main antagonist Komolika Chaubey. Hina made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's crime thriller movie Hacked.

Source: Hina Khan's Instagram

