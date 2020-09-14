Hindi Diwas: Top 5 Films You Must Watch On This Special Occasion

Hindi Diwas is being celebrated every year on September 14. The day was marked in the year 1949 by the Constituent Assembly after they adopted Hindi as the official language of the country. This particular day serves to promote and propagate the Hindi language across the globe. To celebrate this special day, here are some movies that you must watch:

Movies to watch on Hindi Diwas

Namaste London

Namastey London features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif as the lead pair with the late Rishi Kapoor, Javed Sheikh, Upen Patel, and Clive Standen essaying the supporting roles. Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film was a romantic comedy-drama movie. Many of the scenes show Akshay Kumar promoting our national language and Indian culture. One of the best scenes comes when Akshay narrates the importance of India to foreigners. The movie was a box-office success.

Hindi Medium

Irrfan Khan starrer Hindi Medium released in the year 2017 and was a massive success. The film dealt with a pertinent issue of modern society, which shows how the parents' background hinders the chances of their children's admission to good schools. The movie also stars Saba Qamar who essayed the role of Irrfan Khan's wife. Directed by Saket Chaudhary, the film had earned Irrfan many awards and accolades.

English Vinglish

The 2012-released comedy-drama flick was directed by Gauri Shinde. Late actor Sridevi was seen portraying the lead role of Shashi in the film. Her character was shown as an entrepreneur who enrolls her name for taking English lessons. The film features Sridevi, Adil Hussain, Mehdi Nebbou, Priya Anand in lead roles. The strong script and the performances of the cast garnered widespread acclaim from critics.

Chupke Chupke

The 1975-released Chupke Chupke is considered to be one of the top picks for Hindi Diwas. The movie featuring an ensemble cast with Dharmendra, Sharmila Tagore, Amitabh Bachchan, and others revolved around the story of a newly married couple. In the film, Dharmendra was seen speaking in Hindi, which confuses his in-laws; this led to several hilarious moments in the film. It is considered to be one of the finest films ever made on this subject.

Golmaal

The 1979-released Golmaal is another must-watch movie on Hindi Day. In this film, Utpal Dutt puts up a challenging condition for hiring employees who have proficiency in the Hindi language. Moreover, Amol Palekar gives a standout performance in this movie. The conversations between the two, boss and employee, in pure Hindi language are riveting and fun to watch.

