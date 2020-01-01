Hindi Movies In 2019: 5 Blockbusters You Can Never Get Tired Of

2019 has been an amazing year for Bollywood with many Hindi hit movies. The audiences' response to the films has also been overwhelming. Many movies like Kabir Singh, Bharat, Housefull 4 hit the screens this year and received an astonishing response from the audience as well as critics. Check out the list of top 2019 Hindi movies fans would never get bored of watching on repeat.

Top Hindi movies in 2019

Kabir Singh

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh was a blockbuster hit. It has turned out to be the most successful film of the year so far. The film gained Shahid Kapoor his first solo 200-crore plus movie. Apart from this, the film also impacted the overall collections of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 and Hrithik Roshan’s movie Super 30. Even though the movie received mixed reviews from the critics, fans loved and adored Kabir and Preeti's chemistry. Moreover, the songs from the movie have won the heart of the audience. All Kabir Singh songs have crossed 100 million views online, making them the most-watched videos of the year.

Dream Girl

Dream Girl impressed everyone with its off-beat story idea and screenplay. The film features Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in the lead roles. The comedy flick did stupendously well at the box office, enjoying a good opening weekend. According to fan reviews, the Indian audience accepted the movie, calling it a must-watch film. The movie is all about a laughing riot, featuring Ayushmann as a woman in a part of the film.

Chhichhore

The Nitesh Tiwari directed movie Chhichhore was one of the hit movies in 2019. The film’s cast features Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma and Naveen Polishetty in the lead roles. According to Box Office India, Chhichhore is one of the highest-grossing Sushant Singh Rajput’s movies in which the actor played a leading character, with a collection of ₹ 147 crores. The movie chronicles the life of hostel life students and their blooming friendship

Gully Boy

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt and Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer Gully Boy hit the bullseye. The audience loved the movie immensely. Ther stars were lauded for their phenomenal acting in the film. Gully Boy also got selected for the Best International Feature Film at the 92nd Academy Awards. Ranveer and Alia's warm-hearted chemistry received pouring love.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

Kartik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh sailed steadily with the audience and critics. The film is soaring with success despite year-end competition in Hollywood and Bollywood releases like Jumanji: The Next Level and Mardaani 2. Fans have loved Kartik's charming character. Bollywood's rising star Ananya also impressed her audience with her acting skills in the movie. The film takes the audience on a comical ride and also has a stream of lively dance numbers.

