Hindu Sena Writes To Prakash Javadekar Against ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, Demands Halting Release

Hindu Sena has written a letter to the Information and Broadcast Minister Prakash Javadekar to take appropriate action against promoters and cast of Laxmmi Bomb. The Hindu Sena claims that the film is making a mockery of Hindu Goddess Laxmi's name and also hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Vishnu Gupta, National president of Hindu Sena in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV said, "This is an insult to Goddess Laxmi. We have written a letter and demanded them to change the title and have threatened to go on a protest if they refuse to do so. We will go to High Court and will not let the film release."

Disney Plus Hotstar announced that Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb will be hitting its platform on November 9. The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, is the Hindi remake of the filmmaker's 2011 Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana. It also features Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

You are a popular actor and a respected one. I think its your responsibility as well to not use insulting words such as Laxmi bomb. Its really disrespectful to hindus — AYUSH PANDEY (@AYUSHPA33836536) October 20, 2020

#Boycott Laxmi bomb it promotes love jihad. #boycottakshaykumar #boycottbollywood they are anti hindu, they insult hindu gods and customs in their films. Let us wake up. — Nagendra Nath Sharma (@NagendraNathSh4) October 20, 2020

That's why I have decided NO "LAXMI BOMB "

I would rather spend this money going to my TEMPLE!

It proves that how much of hatred #Bollywood nurtures against Hindus and Hinduism!

They're only after their ticket money! — SIDDHARTH DHAR (@MYLOSTVALLEY) October 20, 2020

I strongly condemn "the Title of the movie Laxmmi Bomb" What kind of massage wanna give to society, Don't forget Goddess Laxmi is adorable by Hindu, it is one kind of disrespect to her name by using in the movie. Stop playing with Hindu sentiment. @akshaykumar #LaxmmiBombTrailer — Subrata Sarkar (@itz001Sarkar) October 20, 2020

The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22 but due to the uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to release it on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Laxmmi Bomb, produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, and Tusshar Kapoor, also stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi, and Ayesha Raza.

