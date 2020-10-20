Last Updated:

Hindu Sena Writes To Prakash Javadekar Against ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, Demands Halting Release

Hindu Sena has given an official complaint to Information and Broadcast Minister Javadekar to take appropriate action against promoters and cast of Laxmmi Bomb.

Hindu Sena has written a letter to the Information and Broadcast Minister Prakash Javadekar to take appropriate action against promoters and cast of Laxmmi Bomb. The Hindu Sena claims that the film is making a mockery of Hindu Goddess Laxmi's name and also hurting the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Vishnu Gupta, National president of Hindu Sena in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV said, "This is an insult to Goddess Laxmi. We have written a letter and demanded them to change the title and have threatened to go on a protest if they refuse to do so. We will go to High Court and will not let the film release."

Disney Plus Hotstar announced that Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxmmi Bomb will be hitting its platform on November 9. The film, directed by Raghava Lawrence, is the Hindi remake of the filmmaker's 2011 Tamil horror-comedy Kanchana. It also features Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

The film was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres on May 22 but due to the uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic, the makers decided to release it on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Laxmmi Bomb, produced by Kumar's Cape of Good Films, Fox Star Studios, and Tusshar Kapoor, also stars Ashwini Kalsekar, Sharad Kelkar, Manu Rishi, and Ayesha Raza.

