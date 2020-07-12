Hrithik Roshan's Journey: From Dealing With Isolation To Emerging As A Superstar

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood. He was born on January 10, 1974, to a family prominent in the industry. Apart from his acting skills, Hrithik Roshan is recognised across the globe for his dancing prowess. In a career span of over two decades, the actor has delivered several hit movies that have now made him one of the highest-paid actors of the industry. Not only that, but he has been the recipient of several accolades. Here’s taking a closer look at Hrithik Roshan’s life journey.

Personal Life

As per media reports, Hrithik as a child felt isolated as he was born with an extra thumb on his right hand. As per his own account it made his peers avoid him. Along with it, he also stammered which caused problems for him at school. He was helped by daily speech therapy as a child. During his college days, he took part in several dance and music festivals. He tied the knot with Sussanne Khan on December 20, 2000, in a private ceremony. The duo has two sons together, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. The couple parted their ways in the year 2013 and their divorce was finalised in 2014, though they remain friends, as seen on social media.

Career

After assisting his father Rakesh Roshan in direction for several years, the actor made his debut in 2000 movie Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai. The movie made Hrithik an overnight superstar because of the catchy music and dance moves. He went on to appear in several other movies like Fiza, Mission Kashmir, Yaadein which unfortunately failed to mint money at the box office. His performance in the 2001 melodrama movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham became a blockbuster. However, his performance was again followed by poorly received movies like Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon & Aap Mujhe Ache Lagne Lage.

Turning Point

His 2003 sci-fi flick Koi…Mil Gaya is regarded as the turning point of his career. Hrithik garnered several accolades for his performance in the alien movie Koi…Mil Gaya and its superhero sequels Krrish and Krissh 3. The stunts performed by him in the action movie Dhoom took his career graph to another level. Over the years, fans have seen in versatile roles, from being an emperor in Jodhaa Akbar to being a quadriplegic in Guzaarish, he has done it all.



This Decade

A few more exceptional movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Super 20, Agneepath, Kabil and more have been added in his success kitty. Hrithik’s latest action-packed flick War went on to become one of the highest-earning movies of his entire career.

