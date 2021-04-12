'His Storyy' Trailer Review: A Dramatic Presentation That Will Leave You Wanting More

His Storyy Trailer has finally made it online. The show, which features the likes of Satyadeep Mishra, Priya Mani Raj and Mrinal Dutt, amongst several others, addresses the perception that members of the Indian society have towards homosexuality. Promising to be a slow-burn slice of life drama, His Storyy plot follows a happily married suburban couple who have a thriving restaurant business and are living happily in a family. But, a startling discovery drives a wedge into the married life of the front-lining couple and between one of the leads and their on-screen family. Read on to know what aspects of the His Storyy trailer works and what doesn't.

The format of the trailer in itself comes with a very little surprise. The trailer initially talks about the world that His Storyy will be set in and one minute in, the main conflict of the series in question is introduced. Two minutes into the trailer and it becomes evident that it is going to extensively explore same-sex relationships and the homophobia of the ones who are spectating. The trailer in itself is effective because it tells the viewer that it will address how will a middle-aged, happily married and seemingly heterosexual individual be viewed by the members of their family, who have a different notion of what the natural order of things will be.

The trailer indicates that the subject matter's complexity will also be dwelled upon and will intend on promoting the notion that "love knows no gender". In a nutshell, His Storyy trailer is an impactful, effective and visually pleasing presentation that will make one want to follow the story of the characters that are spearheading the series. One thing that the makers could have worked upon are a handful of over-the-top performances that certain His Storyy cast members seem to be giving. The trailer also promises that the interactions and conflicts will seem authentic, in line with the latest slate of relatively progressive content that has been jointly released by ALTBalaji and Zee5 together off-late.

His Storyy is a Zee5 and an ALTBalaji presentation. The show has been directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans. His Storyy is slated for a release on April 25th, 2021. More information regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available through official sources.