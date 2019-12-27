Salman Khan's Hit Songs That Will Make You Groove

Salman Khan is one of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry. He is an actor, producer, singer, and an anchor. In a career span of over thirty years, Salman Khan has won numerous awards. He began his acting career with a supporting role in the 1988 movie Biwi Ho To Aisi. Salman Khan rose to fame by his performance in the 1989 movie Maine Pyar Kia. His hit movies include Hum Aapke Hain Kaun!, Hum Saath- Saath Hain, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai, Kick, and many more. The actor has turned 54 today. On the occasion of his birthday here are a few hit songs sung by the actor.

Main Hoon Hero Tera

Main Hoon Hero Tera is a 2015 hit song from the movie Hero. Although Salman Khan did not act in the movie. However, his song was much loved by the audiences. As soon as the song was released on YouTube it garnered a lot of attention and even crossed over 102 million views.

Hangover

Hangover is a 2014 hit song from the movie Kick. The artists who worked on the song are Salman Khan, Shreya Ghoshal and Meet Bros. Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez’s chemistry created magic online.

Jag Ghoomeya

Jag Ghoomeya Salman Khan version was much loved by his fans. Jag Ghoomeya is from the movie Sultan. The song was originally sung by Rahat Fateh Ali Khan. The lyrics to the song was given by Irshad Kamil. The song received many awards for its amazing lyrics and romantic vibe.

Jumme Ki Raat

Jumme Ki Raat is another hit song from the 2014 movie Kick. Salman Khan dance moves onscreen made fans go crazy. The artists who worked on the song are Salman Khan and Palak Muchhal. Jumme Ki Raat is still used as a party song by the Indian audience.

