'HIT: The First Case': Rajkummar Rao And Team To Host Film's Screening For Delhi Police

Rajkummar Rao is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film HIT: The First Case, in which he will be seen sharing the screen with Sanya Malhotra. The film will be helmed by Sailesh Kolanu and is scheduled to release on July 15, 2022. Ahead of its release on the big screen, the team behind the film made their way to Delhi and met the Commissioner, Rakesh Asthana, whom they invited for a special screening of the upcoming movie.

Rajkummar Rao and HIT: The First Case team to host special screening for Delhi Police

Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, the film's director Sailesh Kolanu and the team behind HIT: The First Case paid a visit to Delhi and met the Commissioner, Rakesh Asthana. They invited him for a special screening they are hosting for the Delhi Police on July 11, 2022, days before the film hit the big screen.

More about HIT: The First Case

Rajkummar Rao is known for his roles in Badhaai Do, Hum Do Hamare Do, Newton, and much more. The Bollywood actor will be seen stepping into the action genre for the first time in the upcoming film, and fans can't wait to see him in an all-new avatar.

Speaking about playing a role in an action film for the first time, Rao mentioned he 'thoroughly enjoyed' the experience, as he spoke to PTI. He mentioned there are several 'real, organic and raw' action scenes and he was proud to present the film to his fans and followers. He said-

"Nobody has given me action to do before 'HIT'. I thoroughly enjoyed it. The action is real, organic and raw. This is a film I am proud of, it is presenting me in a different avatar. It is a good investigative thriller."

Rajkummar Rao was will be seen playing the role of a police official, Vikram, who is investigating the case of a missing woman. He must do this while he deals with obstacles in his own life, like his struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder. The film will see Sanya Malhotra take on the role of a trained martial artist.

Image: Rajkummar Rao