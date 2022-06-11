HIT- The First Case: Rajkummar Rao's 1st Look As Vikram Unveiled With Film's Release Date

Actor Rajkummar Rao is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film HIT- The First Case, also starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. The 37-year-old actor wrapped up the shoot of the suspense thriller in April, this year and now the makers have unveiled the first look motion poster of Rao's character as Vikram along with the release date. The Badhaai Do actor will be seen essaying the role of a cop, while Sanya Malhotra will play the female lead in the film.

HIT- The First Case first look unveiled

The first glimpse of HIT- The First Case shows Rajkummar Rao in an intense avatar as he is seen sporting a trimmed beard, kohl and earrings on both ears. A bird's top view with an automobile has also been included on the poster. Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, he wrote in the caption, "Unravelling the first mystery. Hitting the theatres on 15th July 2022! HIT - The First Case #HITGlimpseOfVikram out on 14th June." As per the caption, the Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra starrer is all set to hit the theatres on June 14th, 2022.

Fans say, 'can't wait'

Soon after the makers dropped the poster, fans were ecstatic and the comment section is proof of it. A netizen commented, "Wooah something crazy on the way", another one wrote, "waiting for this film to watch in Hindi", an Instagram user said, "Something is coming different case Congratulations Brother @rajkummar_rao all the best", "Must be a great subject … Fingers crossed for one more fantastic performance by you", wrote a netizen, and many dropped hearts to the comment section.

More on HIT- The First Case

This suspense thriller is based on a cop who is on the trail of a missing girl. Catch the exciting look of Rajkumar Rao as Vikram in HIT- The First Case only on the 14th of June. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the film is directed by Dr. Sailesh Kolanu. The film featuring Rajkumar Rao and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles will hit the theatres on the 15th of July, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao