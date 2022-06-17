Actor Rajkummar Rao is currently gearing up for the release of his forthcoming film HIT: The First Case, also starring Sanya Malhotra in the lead role. The 37-year-old actor wrapped up the shoot of the suspense thriller in April this year, and now the makers have shared the teaser of the forthcoming action-thriller which looks every bit intriguing. In the clip, the Chhalaang star will be seen essaying the role of a cop who could be seen fighting all odds.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, the film is directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The film is all set for a theatrical release on July 15, 2022.

HIT- The First Case Teaser out

The teaser looks extremely enthralling and will keep fans hooked to their seats. Rajkummar Rao is playing the role of Vikram- a police officer, who is divided between his dedication to the job and dealing with his past trauma. Vikram deals with panic attacks due to a disease that is triggering his past memories and the teaser sees him struggling while solving a critical case.

Rao will be seen playing the role of an extremely intense cop for the first time in his career. The teaser revolves around RajKummar Rao trying to solve the mystery of a missing lady, fighting with his inner demons. Sanya Malhotra is playing Vikram's love interest in the forthcoming film and she stands by him through thick and thin.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Rao wrote in the caption, "A case which holds a lot of twists in itself. Teaser Out Now: Link In Story/Bio #HITTheFirstCase In Cinemas On 15th July 2022."

More on 'HIT- The First Case'

Recently the makers even teased fans with a short video from the upcoming film which starts with Rajkummar stumbling, seemingly injured, on a snowy hill, before cutting into his character trying to save someone whom goons intend to burn alive. Later, he wakes up in a hospital with a doctor telling him that he is just facing panic attacks due to a disease that is triggering his past memories. The clip then sees Rao in an intense avatar facing multiple odds in his job as a police officer, fighting against crime, but refusing to give up.

Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao