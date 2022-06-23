Actor Rajkummar Rao is all set for the release of his forthcoming action-thriller film, HIT: The First Case. The highly-anticipated film stars Rajkummar Rao alongside Sanya Malhotra and recently, the makers unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the upcoming film which sets the tone of the film full of suspense and thrilling action scenes.

The clip shows Rao being hired to solve the case of a missing woman, following which he interrogates several people while solving the case.

HIT: The First Case trailer out

The trailer looks extremely enthralling, it starts with a girl asking for help after her car stops in between the highway, but she gets abducted and later goes missing. Rao, who plays a cop, is then called to solve the case as he is the department's 'best officer'. Sanya Malhotra plays Rao's love interest in HIT: The First Case and the duo's chemistry is worth the watch but later she also goes missing after which Vikram (Rao) indulges himself even more in the case in order to find his wife.

The trailer ends with the Badhaai Do actor sitting on his knees, while his face is full of wounds. Soon a hand appears with the sound of a gunshot. The trailer also sees police seemingly chasing a criminal, glimpses of a dead body and more.

Sharing the trailer on his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao wrote, "Trailer Out Now. Once you're on the highway, there's no way out #HITTheFirstCase. Link in bio In Cinemas on July 15, 2022." The movie unfolds many mysteries, deceits, lies, truth and much more.

More on HIT: The First Case

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Dil Raju, Krishan Kumar, and Kuldeep Rathore, HIT: The First Case is directed by Sailesh Kolanu. HIT stands for Homicide Intervention Team. The film is all set for a theatrical release on July 15, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao