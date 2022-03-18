Holi 2022: Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn & Other B'wood Stars Wish Their Fans On The Festival

On the auspicious occasion of Holi 2022, numerous celebrity stars from Bollywood have been extending their heart warming wishes to the fans with utmost zeal. Actors namely Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan and many others took to their respective social media handles and wished everyone a Happy Holi.

The actors received tons of love and warm wishes from their fans in return as they extended wishes on Holi 2022, in their own interesting ways. Read further ahead to take a look at how the Bollywood celebs wished their fans on Holi.

Ajay Devgn & other celebs wish everyone a happy and a safe Holi

Ajay Devgn recently took to his official Instagram handle and posted a video clip in which he can be seen extending Holi 2022 wishes to all his fans on behalf of the entire team of his highly-anticipated film, Runway 34. The video depicted a quirky and fun side of the actor as he gives a sneak peek of his character from his upcoming film. The caption read, "Mere anger ki wajah, aap jaake uss angry young man se hi poochiye Posted @withregram • @adffilms Vikrant Khanna toh ekdum turbulent ho gaye @amitabhbachchan ka naam sunte hi! @ajaydevgn sir kya wajah hai aapke barasne ki? Team #Runway34 wishes everyone a very happy and safe Holi!" (sic)

Even, Kareena Kapoor extended Holi 2022 greetings and wishes to her fans by unveiling an unseen picture of her and her son Jeh. In the photo, they both can be seen spending some quality time at the beach while building sandcastles. In the caption, she stated, "On holi we build sandcastles Happy Holi!" (sic)

Moreover, even Abhishek Bachchan left his fans in delight as he posted a colourful picture of himself while wishing them a happy Holi. In the first one, he can be seen sporting a white tee while in the next one, he was seen wearing a tee full of colours. Take a look-

The Kashmir Files fame Anupam Kher also extended his Holi 2022 greetings with a sweet note in Hindi. The caption read, "आप सभी को होली के पावन अवसर पर बहुत बहुत शुभकामनाएँ एवं बधाई। प्रभु आपका जीवन ख़ुशियों के हर रंग से भर दें!" (sic) Here's what he posted-

On the other hand, Dia Mirza penned a beautiful eco-friendly Holi wish for all her fans on Instagram that read, "Happy Holi!!! May the colours of nature always unite us with love and harmony." (sic) She even added a beautiful collage of pictures depicting colours of nature.

Image: PTI