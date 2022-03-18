Holi 2022: Neetu Kapoor Shares Unseen Clip Of Rishi Kapoor With His Dad Raj Kapoor; Watch

The festival of colours, Holi is celebrated all across India with great zeal and enthusiasm. On the day of the celebration, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to extend warm greetings of Holi with their online fandom. Marking the special occasion, veteran actor Neetu Kapoor remembered her late husband Rishi Kapoor by sharing an unseen video featuring the elite Kapoor-clan's Holi celebration.

Neetu Kapoor travels back in time

In the throwback clip, a young Rishi Kapoor appears to be enjoying the festival of colours alongside father Raj Kapoor, Shammi Kapoor, Neila Devi and other family members. From taking a dip in a pool to smearing colours on each other, Neetu Kapoor's latest social media clip gives a glimpse of the happy moments that the entire family once spent together. While sharing the video online, Neetu also penned a heartfelt note that read, "When we were complete when there was love warmth. Happy holi". Take a look at the video below:

Notably, Neetu's throwback video comes just days after Ranbir Kapoor spoke about his father's contribution to his last film, Sharmaji Namkeen, which is heading for its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 31. The Brahmastra star spoke about his father's deteriorating health condition and how his passing became a major hurdle for the makers of Sharmaji Namkeen. He revealed that it was at that perilous situation when Paresh Rawal stepped in to complete the film in his place. Ranbir said “Sharmaji Namkeen will always be one of my most-fondest memories of my father. Up there on the screen, bringing a smile to his countless fans.”

Previously, on the birth anniversary of Rishi Kapoor, his wife Neetu penned a heartfelt note as a tribute to the iconic star. She wrote, "I learnt a lot from Rishi Ji during our last few traumatic years in NYC .. how we celebrated when his blood counts were high .. we dined shopped laughed .. in his lows we just stayed home watched tv ordered in amazing food n still had some wonderful moments in hope that the next round of chemotherapy he would be better .. hope n being strong is what he taught me .. value each day .. we all miss him today."

Rishi Kapoor’s death

Actor Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with leukaemia in the year 2018. He underwent treatment for almost a year and successfully returned to India after that. He was hospitalized at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital on 29 April 2020 owing to breathing difficulties. He passed away the following day from leukaemia. Rishi Kapoor’s demise came less than 24 hours after Irrfan Khan.

Image: Instagram/@neetu54 /@rajkapoorsahab