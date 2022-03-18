Last Updated:

Holi 2022: Vicky-Katrina To Priyanka Chopra, See How B'wood Celebrated Festival Of Colours

From Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif celebrating Holi together to Priyanka Chopra returning home, see how Bollywood celebrated Holi 2022.

Holi 2022
1/9
Image: Instagram/@tusshark89

Tusshar Kapoor brought out water guns to celebrate the festival of colours with son Laksshya and nephew Ravie. 

Holi 2022
2/9
Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were all smiles as they celebrated their first Holi with the former's family since their marriage recently.

Holi 2022
3/9
Image: Instagram/@priyankachopra

Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra headed back home from Rome to celebrate Holi for the first time with her child with her husband Nick Jonas. 

Holi 2022
4/9
Image: Instagram/@anupampkher

Anupam Kher not only celebrated Holi 2022 with Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi but also celebrated The Kashmir Files minting Rs 100 cr at the box office. 

Holi 2022
5/9
Image: Instagram/@kajol

Kajol opted for a body-hugging black dress to attend an exciting Holi 2022 bash.

Holi 2022
6/9
Image: Instagram/@imouniroy

Mouni Roy celebrated her first Holi with her husband Suraj Nambiar after getting married earlier in January this year. 

Holi 2022
7/9
Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Gangubai Kathiawadi fame Alia Bhatt stunned in a bold red floral dress paired with a matching jacket for the Holi 2022 bash.

Holi 2022
8/9
Image: Instagram/@kareenakapoorkhan

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated the festival of colours by making sandcastles with her younger son Jeh on the beach and taking a dip in the pool. 

Holi 2022
9/9
Image: Varinder Chawla

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, dressed in white for the occasion, celebrated their first Holi as husband and wife. 

Tags: Holi 2022, bollywood, happy holi
