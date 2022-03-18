Holi 2022: Vicky-Katrina To Priyanka Chopra, See How B'wood Celebrated Festival Of Colours

Quick links:
Tusshar Kapoor brought out water guns to celebrate the festival of colours with son Laksshya and nephew Ravie.
Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were all smiles as they celebrated their first Holi with the former's family since their marriage recently.
Bollywood icon Priyanka Chopra headed back home from Rome to celebrate Holi for the first time with her child with her husband Nick Jonas.
Anupam Kher not only celebrated Holi 2022 with Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi but also celebrated The Kashmir Files minting Rs 100 cr at the box office.
Mouni Roy celebrated her first Holi with her husband Suraj Nambiar after getting married earlier in January this year.
Gangubai Kathiawadi fame Alia Bhatt stunned in a bold red floral dress paired with a matching jacket for the Holi 2022 bash.
Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated the festival of colours by making sandcastles with her younger son Jeh on the beach and taking a dip in the pool.
