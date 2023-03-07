Holi 2023: Balam Pichkari To Rang Barse, Songs That Need To Be On Your Playlist

Holi, the colour of festivals, is just around the corner. Celebrating the triumph of Lord Vishnu incarnated as Narasimha Narayana over the evil Hirankashyap, the Hindu festival is celebrated with colors, water balloons and pichkaris. Other than this, the one thing that excites everyone is music. Here are a couple of songs that can be used to elevate any Holi playlist.

1. Let’s Play Holi

Sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and Anu Malik, Let’s Play Holi is a must in every Holi playlist. The song is from the film Waqt: The Race Against Time. It stars Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra in the music video.

2. Balam Pichkari

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor perfectly exhibited all the fun and madness of Holi in this track from the film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani. The music of Balam Pichkari is composed by Pritam and also features Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin.

3. Go pagal

One of the recent songs from the lot, Go Pagal is filmed on Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi. The track is from the film Jolly LLB 2 and is crooned by Nindy Kaur and Raftaar.

4. Rang Barse

The evergreen classic Rang Barse from Silsila is everyone’s go-to track to dance at Holi parties. Sung by Amitabh Bachchan, the actor is also part of the star cast of the film also featuring Rekha in a major role.

5. Hori Khele Raghuveera

Song from the movie Baghban, Hori Khele Raghuveera also features Amitabh Bachchan but this time with Hema Malini. The on-screen couple had great chemistry and the beat makes everyone dance at the Holi parties.

6. Badri Ki Dulhania

Featuring the new generation of Bollywood, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, the song is a perfect starter to amp up the Holi festivities. Badri Ki Dulhania sung by Neha Kakkar, Monali Thakur, Dev Negi, and Ikka Singh.

7. Holi Ke Din

A timeless classic from the film Sholay, the song is filmed on reel and real life couple Dharmendra and Hema Malini. Legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar lent their voices to the track.

8. Lahu Munh Lag Gaya

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela gave us multiple hit songs including the romantic and vibrant track Lahu Munh Lag Gaya. Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s chemistry and Shail Hada’s vocals made the song a treat for one’s eyes and ears.

9. Ang Se Ang Lagana

Romantic song from the movie Darr sets the perfect mood for the Holi festival. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla and Sunny Deol the track is crooned by Alka Yagnik, Sudesh Bhosale, Vinod Rathod, and Devaki Pandit.

10. Khadke Glassy

A full on party song, Khadke Glassy is filmed on Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra. It is sung by Yo Yo Honey Singh, Ashok Mastie and Jyotica Tangri.