Holi 2023: Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor Extend Wishes

On the occasion of Choti Holi, several celebrities including Kareena Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Kajol, Karanvir Bohra and Devoleena Bhattacharjee among others took to their respective social media handles and sent out Holi wishes for their fans. They even asked them to play safe Holi.

Celebrities extend their wishes

Kareena Kapoor celebrated Holi with her elder son Taimur Ali Khan and her yoga instructor Anshuka.

Take a look at the photos:

Kajol shared a series of photos on her Twitter handle. In the pictures, she wore an off-white organza saree. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Holi is the day of colour.. It is the day good wins over evil. It is the day we let our inner child out… today let us tell our adult selves also to believe in the goodness of humanity. When we believe it will be so. #HappyHoli #Holi #Colours."

Take a look at the post below:

Holi is the day of colour..

It is the day good wins over evil. It is the day we let our inner child out… today let us tell our adult selves also to believe in the goodness of humanity.

When we believe it will be so. 🙏



❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🤍#HappyHoli #Holi #Colours pic.twitter.com/unhlSrOsXu — Kajol (@itsKajolD) March 7, 2023

Kartik Aaryan celebrated the festival of colours with his fans in Dallas, USA. A huge crowd gathered at the venue to celebrate Holi with the Shehzada actor. Wishing his fans, he wrote, "Holi and the color of your love... Happy Holi to you all from USA. Missing the Holi madness with my family & friends back home in India and of course, mummy ke hath ki gujhiya."

Check out the post below:

होली और आपके प्यार के रंग में सराबोर...❤️#HappyHoli to you all from 🇺🇸

Missing the Holi madness with my family & friends back home 🇮🇳 and of course, Mummy ke hath ki gujhiya 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/H4kar24FS0 — Kartik Aaryan (@TheAaryanKartik) March 6, 2023

Ananya Panday shared a selfie of herself. She looked pretty in a yellow ethnic suit. Gulaal was applied on her face. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Don't mind it's Holi!!"

Take a look at the post below:

Kiara Advani made the festival even more special by sharing photos from her haldi ceremony with actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra. She wrote, "Happy Holi from me and my love to you and yours." She accompanied her caption with multiple multi-colour heart emoticons.

Take a look:

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is celebrating her first Holi with husband Shanawaz Shaikh. She dropped a video wherein they can be seen playing Holi. Karanvir Bohra also shared a video wishing his fans a Happy Holi.

Take a look at the posts below:

Holi will be celebrated on March 8.