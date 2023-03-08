Holi 2023: Tamannaah Bhatia, Kangana Ranaut And Others Extend Wishes

Holi, the festival of colours is finally here. On this auspicious occasion, several celebrities from the entertainment fraternity including Neha Dhupia, Kangana Ranaut, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Tamannaah Bhatia, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu and Rakul Preet Singh among others took to their respective social media handles and gave a glimpse of their cosy celebrations. Take a look:

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram and shared a video wishing her fans. The video was from the sets of her upcoming film Chandramukhi. She looked pretty in a white ethnic suit. In the video, she can be seen applying gulaal to her cast and crew members. Sharing the video, she wrote, Holi this morning on Chandramukhi sets…"

Tamannaah Bhatia shared a series of her photos on social media. She is celebrating Holi in Nepal.

Anushka Ranjan celebrated Holi with her actor-husband Aditya Seal. 'Bura na maano Holi Hai' was written on the actress' T-shirt. She wrote, "Bura na maanoooo!! Happy Holi."

Shanaya Kapoor shared a childhood photo from her Holi celebrations. The photo also features her childhood best friends, Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday. Sharing the post, she wrote, "HAPPY HOLI!!! @shanayakapoor02 @suhanakhan2 @ananyapanday."

Soha Ali Khan also shared a video, which gave a sneak-peek into her precious Holi moments. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were also the part of the party. She wrote, "Happy Holi boys and girls ❤️ thank you @simone.khambatta and @karanogram for a smashing party! #happyholi."

Vicky Kaushal shared a selfie along his parents and wife Katrina Kaif. Alongside the post, he wrote, "Happy Holi to all of you from all of us!"

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani also celebrated their first Holi after their wedding. First Holi with the MRS 🧿🤗❤️#HappyHoli," the actor captioned the post.

Anushka Sharma celebrated the festival by visiting Neem Karoli Baba's Ashram. She shared some photos from her spiritual outing on social media. She wrote, "Chanting brings me into the space of love within, which to me is my guru, Neem Karoli Baba. From the outside, he was a little old man wrapped in a blanket in whose presence I felt unconditionally loved. On the inside, there was (and is) nothing in him that wasn't love."

"I have to talk about my guru because everything I have that is of true, lasting value comes from my relationship with him. I'm not trying to sell you. There is no group to join. We already joined it. It's called "the human race." Maharaj-ji, who was beyond any sectarian beliefs, said over and over again that we're all part of one family and that the same blood runs through our veins," she added.

It's indeed a happy holi for the celebrities!