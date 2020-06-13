Hollywood Industry Resumes Shooting Under Strict Guidelines; Read Details

After almost two months of closure owing to the ongoing pandemic, the Hollywood industry has resumed shooting again. According to reports, the California Department of Public Health issued a statement and informed that June 12 marked the first-day production in Los Angeles County and each project is subject to approval by county public health officers within the jurisdictions of operations.

Hollywood resumes shootings with set guidelines

In order to make the shooting environment safe and healthy for the actors and the people associated, as per reports, the Industry-Wide Labor-Management Safety Committee Task Force, comprising of Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, Screen Actors Guild–American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, the Directors Guild, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and the Teamsters, has issued a set of 12 guidelines and a manual, on June 12 for the industry to follow. Out of the whole, some important guidelines that the actors/ production house needs to adhere to has been explained below. Take a look:

According to the guidelines, the cast and crew should be monitored frequently. The symptoms should be monitored every day with an electronic survey, manual screening, and/or temperature spot-checks. Apart from this, the paper also states about avoiding the use of paper whenever possible. The task force advised that inculcating the use of electronic scripts and sign-in sheets is the need of the hour.

A health supervisor should also be appointed or deployed on the sets for the safety of the entire staff. The new protocol stated that the production house should limit the working hours to 10 and excessive workdays should be avoided, if possible. To avoid any transmission of the virus, the white paper states that the live audience should not be discouraged for the safety of all. The idea of virtual meetings should be incorporated. If a meeting can be held via video conference or over the phone, it should be. Virtual writers' rooms should be explored too, according to the white paper.

