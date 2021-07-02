Hollywood Star Chris Pratt Reacts To Plans Of Visiting India In A Chat With Varun Dhawan

Actor Varun Dhawan recently had an interactive session with Hollywood star Chris Pratt just a day ahead of The Tomorrow War release. From sharing his plans to visit India to doing films, Chris Pratt discussed it all with the actor during the interview. The main highlight of the video was the time when Chris tried to learn some dance steps from Varun while grooving on one of his peppy tracks Tan Tana Tan from the film Judwa 2.

Chris Pratt interacts with Varun Dhawan before The Tomorrow War release

In the video, Varun Dhawan begins by asking Chris Pratt about his hit show Parks and Recreations and how he played the affable Andy. Varun asked if he ever imagined how popular he would become, Chris said that he was attracted to the show's mockumentary style tone. Chris also shared his thoughts about India and said, “I would love to visit India, am dying to visit India... maybe you could show me around. I'm sure you have the key to the city.” Followed by this, Varun got Chris Pratt to do the signature dance moves of the song Tan Tana Tan from his 2017 film Judwa 2.

The Tomorrow War actor picked up the steps in no time and grooved along with Varun Dhawan." I wanna do a Bollywood movie with you," said Chris while dancing along. Varun Dhawan also asked Chris Pratt is if he takes tips from his father-in-law for his action scenes. Chris Pratt, who is married to Arnold Schwarzenegger's daughter Katherine, said: "It is interesting to be able to talk to him about work, you know, there's an understanding there. He's a much bigger icon and star than I'll ever be. He was a big part of the fabric of my youth in a way. I was very fortunate in having him as my father-in-law."

Earlier, Varun had presented Chris with a birthday cake, in another portion from the same video chat. Varun asked Chris to blow out the candle through his computer, which he did. "Shukriya (thank you)," Chris said at the end of the video. The Tomorrow War is directed by Chris McKay and produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, David S. Goyer, Jules Daly, and Adam Kolbrenner. The film is written by Zach Dean. The Tomorrow War cast features Chris Pratt, Yvonne Strahovski, J. K. Simmons, and Betty Gilpin. Chris will also be seen executive-producing the film.

IMAGE: VARUNDVN/Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.