'Home Again': Juhi Chawla Requests People Of Maharashtra To 'break The COVID Chain'

With the continuous rise in the number of COVID cases, resulting in the stricter implementation of protocols, actress Juhi Chawla urged fans to break the chain by starting a "new gratitude chain" and spreading positivity. The 53-year-old star took to Instagram and shared a picture from a photoshoot while advising people to have a positive mindset amid these uncertain times. She spoke about the testing times where people are once again restricted within four walls of their house due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Juhi Chawla's plea to the people of Maharashtra

In the picture, the actress can be seen wearing a satin full-length gown as she slightly smiles and strikes a candid pose. She requested the people to give in to negative thoughts and adopt positive thinking towards life during these stressful times. "People of Maharashtra, we're all home again to Break the Chain and we most certainly will, if we put our mind to it. I believe this is also the time for all of us to be grateful. So should we start a new gratitude chain? #BreakTheChain #Gratitude #CovidPositivity," she said.

The post received numerous comments from fans who thanked the actress for sharing her thoughts while the others praised her efforts to bring about a change through her posts. One of the users wrote, “Positive start will make the chain of gratitude stronger.” Another user wrote, “Yeah ...absolutely! Why not ?” A third user echoed similar sentiments and urged the people to follow the steps mentioned by the actress and adopt a positive mindset. Juhi Chawla has taken a step towards environmental protection and started an initiative to stop 5G as it leads to various environmental issues. The actress has even started an initiative called Citizens for Tomorrow, which educates people about the ill effects of mobile and cell radiation. She shared pictures from the initiative and wrote, "An appeal to support the fight against hazards caused by EMF radiation & save future of our children".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Juhi Chawla made her debut in Bollywood with the 1988 romantic drama movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak opposite Aamir Khan. The movie was a success and has, over the years, gained cult status. The success of the movie made both Juhi and Aamir overnight stars. She has also starred in various commercial hits like Pratibandh, Lootere, Yes Boss, Deewana Mastana, Ishq, and Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute To Love, and many more. She will next be seen in Amazon Prime's original series Hush Hush which will feature an all-women lead cast like Soha Ali Khan, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, and more.

COVID-19 situation in Maharashtra

From April 14, the Maharashtra Government has imposed Section 144 in the entire state, allowing the movement of people for essential purposes only. While public transport continues for essential service employees, restaurants have been allowed to operate for home delivery. The state has urged all citizens to get vaccinated as per GOI's criteria at the earliest - especially those essential service providers who have been allowed to function during the curfew.

(Image credit: IamJuhiChawla/ Instagram/ Pixabay)