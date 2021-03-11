Homi Calls Angrezi Medium 'shortest Running Film' With 'longest-running Poster' In History

Exactly a year back, Irrfan Khan's movie Angrezi Medium was all set to hit the theatres and it became the last film to release before the nationwide lockdown was announced. Homi Adjania remembering the time from 2020 and seeing the faded posters outside the cinema halls, said that it was the 'shortest running film' and the 'longest-running poster in history'.

March 13 midnight in Maharashtra, along with a few other States announced lockdown and the movie hit the theatres on that day but that wasn't the concern at that time because Homi thought the theatres would open soon. "By the time several months of lockdown had passed, the predicament of its release was a memory, so I couldn’t really be bothered to dwell on it," Adjania told Hindustan Times in an interview. READ | Sanjana Sanghi opens up on working with the late Irrfan Khan and what she learnt from him

Talking about dealing with Irrfan Khan's loss, Homi said that though he was prepared, it was 'harder' for him to process than he thought. Homi said that in the last few times he met Irrfan, the actor had achieved a 'rare sense of liberation' where he was free from the 'self-imposed shackles'.

Less than a month after its theatrical release, Angrezi Medium, starring Irrfan, had premiered on Disney+Hotstar VIP. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, the film is a sequel to Hindi Medium. Khan, one of India's finest and most versatile actors with acclaimed performances in films such as Maqbool, The Namesake, Paan Singh Tomar, and Hindi Medium, died at a Mumbai hospital in April 2020, leaving his fans, peers and family in mourning.

The actor was diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, a rare form of cancer that attacks various parts of the body.

He was buried at the Versova graveyard and is survived by his wife Sutapa Sikdar and sons Babil and Ayaan.

(With PTI inputs)