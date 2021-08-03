Honey Singh's Wife Shalini Files Plaint Alleging Domestic Violence, Extramarital Affairs

A Delhi Court on Tuesday restrained renowned rapper and Bollywood singer Honey Singh from disposing of a property jointly owned by him and his wife Shalini Talwar. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Gajendra Singh Nagar also issued notice on the plea filed by the rapper's wife via Karanjawala & Co. under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. The court while issuing notice to the rapper has posted the matter for further hearing on August 28.

Talwar in her plea before the court stated that she and Honey Singh met during their school days and the love story began in 2001. They later got married in 2011.

"That around the time of the marriage, the career of Honey Singh started to take off and he was popularly getting to be known as 'Yo Yo Honey Singh'. The Respondent No.1 (Honey Singh) started getting many shows, songs, and other projects and he started to travel all across the world for work. The payments from almost all his shows and his other work used to be paid in cash and the Respondent No. 1 never made the Applicant privy to his finances and always gave each and every penny of his cash income to Respondents No. 2 & 3 (Honey Singh's father and mother respectively) throughout his career," the plea said.

She further claims that the rapper composed, sang, rapped in many famous/infamous songs. "With the incoming success and increased fan following, the attitude of Honey Singh completely changed towards the Applicant, and he became rude, brash, aggressive, contemptuous, and disrespectful towards her," the plea read.

It further stated that during their honeymoon, the singer cum rapper remained cold and rude. Narrating one of the incidents that took place during their honeymoon, Talwar said,"...the Respondent No. 1 went out of the Hotel room and did not come back for 10-12 hours and the Applicant having no idea about the new place that she was in, remained in the room anxious and waiting for the Respondent No. 1 to come back. The Respondent No. 1 came back late at night and was extremely intoxicated."

Later when Talwar asked him where he had been and why he would leave her alone on their honeymoon, Singh, out of rage, allegedly pulled her hair, slapped on her face, and told her to shut up.

"The Respondent No. 1 (Singh) then slept off and due to his heavy intoxication did not wake up till the next afternoon. The Respondent No. 1 did not speak to the Applicant at all and in the evening again left the hotel, without telling the Applicant and returned after the Applicant had slept off.

Talwar said she was shocked at Singh's behavior and got extremely upset but kept all her thoughts and apprehensions to herself as she felt scared of the aggressive behavior and newly attained temperament of her husband.

She has further claimed that while traveling and working Honey Singh also began to have frequent casual sex with multiple women. "In order to further his illicit relationships and sexual intents, Singh never disclosed about his marriage in the public," the plea filed through Karanjawala & Co. read.

Demands by Honey Singh's wife

Speaking to Republic TV, Karanjawala and Co. Partner Sandeep Kapur said, "The Court has granted an interim order in our favour, Honey Singh will have to appear before the court on the next date of hearing."

Singh in her plea has sought protection orders and residential orders under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act. She has also sought directions for Singh to pay a rent of Rs. 5 lakhs per month for a fully furnished house in Delhi.

She further sought directions to Singh restraining him from selling/alienating the matrimonial home and also from selling the dowry articles.

She has also asked the court to appoint a protection officer to facilitate her in obtaining all her valuables from her matrimonial home.

In fact, Talwar also sought compensation of Rs. 10 crores for perpetrated domestic violence.

