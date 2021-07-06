'Honoured' To Be A Part: Shruti Haasan Opens Up On Joining WWF India As Brand Ambassador

Actor and singer Shruti Haasan has urged people to be mindful and serious about environment conservation. "Environment conservation is the single most important thing that should be in our minds. Our well-being is connected intrinsically to the well-being of our planet," she told ANI. The 35-year-old daughter of Kamal Haasan has been chosen as the brand ambassador for World Wide Fund for Nature India (WWF India). Her mission with the organisation would be to build a future where humans can live in harmony with nature.

"I am honoured and privileged to be able to use my voice in a positive way for a cause that is so important. I am glad to be associated with WWF India," she further told ANI.

"A subject close to my heart is talking about the need for a balance between humans and wildlife, and this has often been disregarded and disrupted. We must respect and support co-existence. The mantra to a better and a healthy future," she added.

Taking to her Instagram, she posted about her association with the WWF India family and urged her followers to do their bit to protect nature. The caption read, "I am so honoured to be a part of the @wwfindia family!! We do not have an option but to conserve and preserve our beautiful planet. Join me to protect our shared home - Earth."

She received congratulatory messages from her friends and colleagues as she announced this association. They lauded and congratulated her on this initiative to change the world.

Celebrities who are actively working for environmental conservation

Like many environmentalists from across the world, some Bollywood celebrities have also been aggressively working and using their voices to bring about environmental change. Recently, on the occasion of World Environment Day, which is celebrated every year on June 5, many Bollywood celebrities came out urging people to conserve and protect the environment. Amitabh Bachchan, Dia Mirza, John Abraham, Ajay Devgn and Rahul Bose among other celebrities have put their foot forward. Some of them have been active faces for PETA campaigns, Wildlife Trust of India while others have advocated for environment-friendly causes as well along with owning groups of NGO's to constantly combat climate crisis.

(With ANI Inputs)

