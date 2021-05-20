Hospital Staff Perform Sushant's 'Namo Namo' Song To Cheer Patients; Sister Shweta Reacts

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been a testament to the efforts being taken by the healthcare workers, who have been leading the battle from the front. Apart from providing the best available treatment, the healthcare professionals perform various other tasks to keep up the spirits of the patients. One such gesture was seen at a hospital recently, where they were seen performing a song to cheer them up.

Hospital staff perform Sushant Singh Rajput song at hospital

In a video that has surfaced on Twitter, one can see a group of hospital staff performing for the patients in a ward. Dressed in personal protective equipment (PPEs), the staff could be seen singing the song Namo Namo from the movie Kedarnath. The staff were seen strumming the guitar, clapping, and dancing. The patients were delighted and were seen showcasing their excitement in the form of gestures.

The video was shared by a fan of Sushant Singh Rajput and the late actor’s sister was completely overwhelmed. She wrote that she had got goosebumps upon watching the video and also used the hashtag Namo Namo.

The song, from the 2018 movie Kedarnath, had been composed by Amit Trivedi and he too sent his good wishes for their speedy recovery.

Praying for everyone's quick recovery 🙏

God Bless https://t.co/bS8JLGKu15 — Amit Trivedi (@ItsAmitTrivedi) May 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Shweta has been acknowledging various efforts from ‘SSRians’ to celebrate the legacy of Sushant and seek 'justice' for his untimely demise. One of the recent gestures was of some of them making masks as a part of the masks for SSR campaign. She was bowled over by a video from London, where the masks were being stitched by an elderly woman.

"These beautiful souls are working hard towards making masks for SSR campaign. When we have such caring Army, we will always be shielded from any ill. Thanks Warriors, even at age 88, nobody can stop you from fighting for the right cause; Keep doing good and spreading love," she wrote.

She had also given a shoutout to those taking efforts, in educating kids, and feeding the hungry.

Sushant breathed his last on June 14 and his death is about to complete a year. Shweta and others like Shekhar Suman had shared their thought on the completion of 11 months of his death a week ago.

