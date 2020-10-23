Hostages' Anangsha On Stereotypes In Bollywood: 'Was Getting Same Role Again & Again'

Hostages actor Anangsha Biswas recently spoke about the stereotyping of roles in the film industry. In Anangsha's conversation with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed that she played a Bengali girl's role in her film Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana (2012) and after the film was released, she was being offered the same role again and again. Anangsha Biswas said that this kind of stereotyping will always happen.

Anangsha opens up about 'stereotyping'

Talking about the same, the Mirzapur actor added that they (referring to the filmmakers) will try to put you in a box. Biswas gave an example and said if one looks good in saree, they can’t visualise that actor in western looks and attire. Anangsha further added that following which, she went on to do action sequences in Hostages and now people are after her saying "Lara Croft ki tarah roles karo" (Take up roles like Lara Croft)". The actor also revealed that stereotyping was the reason she left Bollywood and went to Australia.

She found it easy to let go off her work then because she was getting the same role again and again. Anangsha doesn't wish to repeat her roles and has been conscious of the same, she added. She said that if she does repeated roles she won't be excited, and won’t give her 100 percent. She doesn't believe in doing a lot of work, but projects that excite her.

Also Read | 'Mirzapur' Season 1 recap is here to jog your memories about show's major twists; watch

Also Read | Mirzapur 2's Ali Fazal reveals Pankaj Tripathi's popular dialogue was unscripted

Anangsha Biswas has churned out popular OTT platform web-series such as Hostages and Mirzapur. The second season of Mirzapur recently went air on Amazon Prime on October 22, Thursday. Talking about her projects, Biswas said that she still feels that till date she has not got her due as an actor. She continued that she comes from a theatre background and is also trained in acting from Australia. The actor acknowledged that she has not yet reached the heights she expected to.

Talking about her role in Mirzapur, the actor said that she made her digital debut as Zarina with Mirzapur’s first season and it has been a good beginning. She further added that the series brought her to the stable of good actors and that’s the one thing that has happened because of these platforms. Anangsha Biswas also shared that the OTT platform showed her in different characters.

Also Read | Times when Pankaj Tripathi proved he was Mirzapur 2's Kaleen Bhaiya in real life

Also Read | Ali Fazal on 'Mirzapur 2' boycott calls, says 'Hate needs to be tackled with peace'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.