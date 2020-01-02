How Abhishek Bachchan And Amitabh Bachchan Wished Their Fans Happy New Year

The New Year 2020 has begun. Before the start, there was a lot of celebration all over the world. Many Bollywood celebrities welcomed the New Year with warm wishes. Among them is one of the most popular and respected family, The Bachchan Family. Read to know how they welcomed the year.

Also Read | The Big Bull: Abhishek Bachchan Looks Sharp In The First Look From Ajay Devgn Production

How Abhishek Bachchan welcome the New Year

On the occasion of New Year, Abhishek Bachchan took to his official Twitter handle to wish everyone. Different from many other stars, who either uploaded a video or picture, it was just a tweet. He wished everyone a healthy, happy, peaceful and prosperous new year.

Wish you all a happy, healthy, peaceful and prosperous new year. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) January 1, 2020

Also Read | Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra To Star In Anurag Basu's Ludo

Minutes before 2020 started, Amitabh Bachchan tweeted a family picture. The picture had him, Shweta, Agastya, Aaradhya, and Jaya. Agastya Nanda is Shweta’s son, whereas Aaradhya Bachchan is Abhishek and Aishwarya’s daughter.

T 3597 -" वर्ष नव हर्ष नव जीवन उत्कर्ष नव " ~ बच्चन pic.twitter.com/4YtqCRJpBG — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 31, 2019

Also Read | Rani Mukerji Reveals Why Abhishek Bachchan Is Not A Part Of Bunty Aur Babli 2

The year 2019, ended on a good note for the Bachchan family. This is because Amitabh Bachchan received Dadashab Phalke Award. The family was seen supporting Amitabh on this auspicious day.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Is Abhishek Bachchan’s “hero”; Here's Why

Actor Abhishek Bachchan started the New Year, 2020 with a bang as he releases his first poster. It is from the film, The Big Bull. In the poster, Abhishek is looking intense, sporting a moustache and wearing several rings on his fingers. The movie is produced by Ajay Devgn, Anand Pandit and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vikrant Sharma.

The story of the film is based on real events of the financial market that took place between 1990 and 2000 involving Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. Produced by Ajay Devgn films, it also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Lekha Prajapati. The film is set to release in 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.