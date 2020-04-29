How 'Angrezi Medium' Captured Irrfan Khan's Thoughtful And Warm-hearted Persona On Screen

One of Bollywood's most beloved and acclaimed actors, Irrfan Khan, passed away on April 29, 2020. Irrfan Khan's demise has been a major blow to his fans and other actors from the film industry. The last movie to ever feature Irrfan Khan was Homi Adajania's comedy-drama film, Angrezi Medium. Unfortunately, while the film release on March 13, 2020, not many were able to watch it, as all theatres were shut down due to the COVID-19 lockdown. In remembrance of Irrfan Khan, here are some amazing moments from Angrezi Medium's trailer that won fans' hearts.

Great moments from Angrezi Medium's trailer

When Irrfan Khan tries to give a felicitation speech

Angrezi Medium's trailer manages to get a laugh out of viewers from the very beginning. As soon as the trailer begins, Irrfan Khan is put in the spotlight when he has to give a speech for his daughter's felicitation. Irrfan Khan's character hilariously tries to express his feelings in English, even though he is not proficient in the language.

When Irrfan Khan's daughter expresses her desire for freedom

In the film, Irrfan Khan's daughter reveals that she wants to pursue higher studies in London. Irrfan Khan amusingly tells her that if she wants to study 'abroad', she can go to Jaipur. Finally, Irrfan Khan's daughter claims that she wants her freedom now that she is grown up. Irrfan Khan then hilarious replies by saying that it took India 200 years to gain freedom from The British Empire, so she can at least wait until she is 18.

Irrfan Khan is ready to do anything to get his daughter to London

The second half of the trailer reveals that Irrfan Khan is willing to do anything to fulfill his daughter's wish of studying in London. Even when he learns that the fee for admission is ₹3 Crores, he does not relent starts plotting to get his daughter into London. Finally, Irrfan Khan promises that even if his dreams are shattered, he will make sure that he fulfils his daughter's desire to study.

Irrfan Khan's death weighs heavily on his team and his friends

Irrfan Khan was admitted to the ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai just a day ago, on April 28, 2020. Unfortunately, the actor passed away today. Below is the official statement that was shared by Irrfan Khan's team.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.”

