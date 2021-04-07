'How Cute' Says Kangana Ranaut To A Fan Mimicking Her, Calls Her 'baby Kangana'

A Kangana Ranaut fan who goes by the name of Komal Thankur quite recently posted a video of herself doing an impression of the National Award-winning star on Twitter. While responding to Kangana Ranaut's fan video, the actor herself took to Twitter in order to express her thoughts towards the same. Amongst the many things that Kangana Ranaut said with regards to the video, she said that the impression of her by her fan was just "cute". Kangana Ranaut's Twitter exchange with her fan can be found below.

Kangana Ranaut's latest reaction to a fan's tribute to the actor on Twitter:

This isn't the first time when the actor or the team that represents her has responded to a fan's tribute to the actor. Quite recently, the multiple National Award-winning star came across a sand art that was made by Sudarshan Pattnaik for the occasion of her birthday as well as her fourth National Award-win. Kangana Ranaut's Twitter exchange with Pattnaik can be found below.

Kangana Ranaut shares her thoughts on Sudarshan Pattnaik's Sand Art:

About Kangana Ranaut's National Film Award Win:

The recently-concluded 67th National Film Awards saw Kangana Ranaut receiving yet another award, but this time around, it was for the 2019 historical drama, Manikarnika - The Queen Of Jhansi. The feature presentation saw her essay the queen that saved her kingdom from an invasion from the residents of a land far far away. Last time around, the actor, who is also a Padma Shri recipient, won the same for her 2015 film, Tanu Weds Manu Returns. As of now, she has received a total of four National Film Awards, which makes her only one award shy from entering into a tie with Shabana Azmi, the only female Indian actor who has won five National Film Awards to date.

What is Kangana Ranaut up to right now?

As far as Kangana Ranaut's professional commitments are concerned, the actor, who was last seen in Ashwini Iyer Tiwary's Panga, quite recently unveiled the trailer of her next biographical drama, titled Thalaivi. The upcoming addition to the list of Kangana Ranaut's movies will see Ranaut essay the part of the late former CM of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa. The same can be found below.

Thalaivi trailer: